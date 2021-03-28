Latest News
FARGO: Minnesota Duluth wins longest game in NCAA tournament history, 3-2 over North Dakota, on Luke Mylymok goal in fifth overtime; will face UMass...
It took five overtimes but Minnesota Duluth, which led 2-0 late in regulation, beat North Dakota, 3-2, to end the longest game in NCAA Tournament history (File photo)
LOVELAND: Minnesota offense too much for Omaha as Gophers drop Mavericks to head to regional title game
LOVELAND, Colo. -- Brock Faber had four assists, Mason Nevers scored twice, and Ben Meyers, Sampo Ranta, and Ryan Johnson each had a goal and an assist as Minnesota rolled over Omaha 7-2 Saturday night to advance to the final of the West Regional, where the Gophers will play Minnesota State Sunday.
LOVELAND: Minnesota State rallies to gain first-ever NCAA tournament win with OT victory over Quinnipiac
LOVELAND, Colo. -- A goal by Ryan Sandelin 11:13 into overtime capped a dramatic comeback as Minnesota State defeated Quinnipiac 4-3 to advance to the West Regional final against the winner of Minnesota versus Omaha.
BRIDGEPORT: UMass punches ticket to Frozen Four with shutout win over Bemidji State to win Bridgeport regional
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- With a 4-0 win over Bemidji State – and a natural hat trick by senior Carson Gicewicz – the UMass Minutemen advance to Pittsburgh, making their second consecutive Frozen Four appearance.
ALBANY: St. Cloud State, Brodzinski break open game in the third, knock off Boston University 6-2; will face Boston College in regional final
St. Cloud State was all smiles as Easton Brodzinski broke a 2-2 tie in the second and added a second goal in an explosive third period as the Huskies beat Boston University, 6-2, in the Albany Regional (photo: Rich Gagnon)
Wisconsin, Team USA standout Caufield signs with Montreal, leaves Badgers after sophomore season
The NHL's Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield that will begin with the current 2020-21 season.
FARGO: Top overall seed North Dakota leads from start to finish, bounces American International
FARGO, N.D. -- After a slow start in the first six minutes against upset-minded American International, North Dakota scored four times inside an eight-minute span to cruise to a 4-0 lead and an eventual 5-1 win from Scheels Arena.
This Week in Atlantic Hockey: With NCAA tournament bid at stake, remaining four playoff teams all boasting ‘extreme confidence’
There was plenty of excitement in the three Atlantic Hockey quarterfinal series that went ahead, with Army West Point, Canisius and Niagara advancing to Springfield over Sacred Heart, RIT and Robert Morris, respectively.
This Week in NCHC Hockey: Applause for conference in getting through ’20-21 season safely, with exciting games to boot
Now that the Frozen Faceoff has ended, it seems fitting to look back on the NCHC season. It’s likely that three teams from the conference may make the NCAA tournament, possibly four, but with so much up in the air with selection, it’s also possible only two teams, North Dakota and St. Cloud State, will be chosen.
This Week in Big Ten Hockey: As pandemic lingers, commissioner Warren hopeful Big Ten ‘did all that we could for our conference’ in ’20-21
Another sign of how much things have changed, as if one was needed, was evident in Sunday’s conversation with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. When Warren took over at the helm of the conference in January 2020, a college hockey reporter opening an interview with a line of questions about an infectious disease wouldn’t have been normal. Such is life for the Big Ten, and sports in general, these days.
This Week in WCHA Hockey: Lake Superior State wants to ‘get back to that level’ of playing for league, national championships
Shortly after dropping his son off for hockey practice, Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten looks out from his office window at the Taffy Abel Arena. A collection of banners stares back at him. This is his office view every day, a reminder of the proud tradition of Lakers hockey that includes an era that stretches from 1987-96. They made the NCAA tournament eight straight times during that run, winning three national titles and finishing runner-up once. Since the 1995-96 season, the Lakers have topped the 20-win plateau just twice, most recently in 2018-19. It is something that weighs on Whitten, especially given the position of the banners in respect to his office.
This Week in ECAC Hockey: Unusual conference season wraps this week with playoffs, NCAA bid at stake for three teams
For the most part, the four ECAC Hockey teams playing this year made it through the season unscathed. But news that Clarkson was cancelling its season last week after some team members violated the school’s COVID-19 policies brought back flashbacks to last March, when teams started to drop out of the league tournament before the entire hockey season was eventually canceled. However, that wasn’t the case this season, as the three remaining teams are set to compete in the abbreviated ECAC Hockey playoffs starting Thursday.
This Week in Hockey East: Offensive catalysts Thompson, Trivigno leading Providence, UMass into conference semifinals
When Providence and Massachusetts square off this evening for a spot in the Hockey East title game, there will be two players on opposite sides who have evolved significantly this season to become offensive leaders of the respective clubs. UMass' Bobby Trivigno and Providence's Tyce Thomspon each lead their respective clubs in scoring, but both played have evolved throughout this season to each be playing their best hockey down the stretch.
This Week in Big Ten Hockey: With conference tournament looming, teams thankful for season as ‘this pandemic has affected everybody’
Are we there yet? It’s a valid question, given how long this COVID-compressed season has felt, given how easily the season could have been derailed, given the intensity of competition that’s taken place in mostly empty arenas. As each team in the Big Ten prepares for the three-day, single-elimination playoff championship tournament that begins March 14, a picture of a unified, almost defiant conference emerges along with snapshots of the unique, specific experiences that define each team in the league.
This Week in Atlantic Hockey: No longer an underdog, AIC wrapping arms around fact school is now a ‘hockey destination’
“Our guys embraced, initially, that underdog role, and I think that has morphed and transformed itself into the fact that we wanted AIC to be a hockey destination. There’s not a lot of people that knew where Gonzaga was, but there’s a lot of people that know that they’ve got a really good basketball team. That’s the goal here for AIC. They might know that there’s this little school in Springfield, Massachusetts, but that school has a pretty good hockey team. We’re pretty proud of that.” - AIC coach Eric Lang
This Week in NCHC Hockey: Ralph Engelstad Arena getting safety measures in place for this weekend’s Frozen Faceoff postseason
Prep work to get arguably the best facility in college hockey ready for a rearranged conference tournament is nearly complete. The Ralph Engelstad Arena (REA) in Grand Forks, N.D., is just about good to go for this year’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff.
This Week in Hockey East: Northeastern seeing Murphy ‘carry the load the whole year’ from between the pipes
Connor Murphy has played roughly 1,100 more minutes than he did a year ago. He went into the season expecting to fight for the top Northeastern goaltending job with Devon Levi, who spent the first part of the season with Team Canada for World Juniors. But Levi broke a rib, and hasn’t seen game action with Northeastern yet.
This Week in WCHA Hockey: Bowling Green getting back into form, now ‘in the conversation’ for NCAA tournament
Bowling Green’s change in fortunes came at the most opportune time.
This Week in NCHC Hockey: Minnesota Duluth reboots, looks to capture second place in NCHC with finale in St. Cloud
Entering last Saturday's game against then-No. 6 St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth was in a slump. Admittedly, the slump was only three games, but for the team that has won the last two national championships and played in three straight national championship games, it was cause for concern that the Bulldogs had lost three straight. While a win wasn't necessarily going to be a surprise, it's likely that few expected the Bulldogs to roll to a 5-1 triumph over St. Cloud.