Quinnipiac’s puck management effective in derailing Michigan’s offense
A stingy defense and a quick transition game were parts of what got the Bobcats past Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals.
Quinnipiac uses bank shots, strong forecheck to down Michigan in Frozen Four
The Bobcats improved to 3-0 in NCAA semifinals and will play Minnesota for the championship.
5 numbers to know from Quinnipiac’s victory against Michigan in the Frozen Four
The Bobcats ousted the Wolverines 5-2. Here's some stats to know.
Ed Trefzger and Derek Schooley break down Quinnipiac’s victory against Michigan
Quinnipiac scored three goals in the third period to earn a spot in the Frozen Four championship game.
Gallery: Photos from Minnesota’s victory against Boston University in the Frozen Four
Minnesota defeated Boston University 6-2 in the first game of the Frozen Four in Tampa. Here are some images from the game.
Michigan, Quinnipiac go into the third period tied 2-2
Adam Fantilli's 30th goal of the season put Michigan into a 2-2 tie with Quinnipiac after two periods in Tampa.
‘Strongest D corps’ provides a boost for Minnesota’s Frozen Four semifinal win
Mike Koster tied the game 1-1 late in the first period and Luke Mittelstadt put the Gophers ahead 3-2 early in the third.
Penalties prove costly in Boston University’s Frozen Four loss
The Terriers gave Minnesota seven power plays and the Gophers scored on three in ending Boston University's season.
Quinnipiac leads Michigan 2-1 after the first period in the Frozen Four
Quinnipiac's Jacob Quillan scored two goals around a Seamus Casey goal for Michigan.
Mittelstadt scores 2 in final period to send Minnesota to NCAA title game
The Gophers scored four times in the third period to get past Boston University in the Frozen Four semifinals.
A quick analysis of Minnesota’s victory against Boston University in the Frozen Four semifinals
Ed Trefzger and Derek Schooley discuss Minnesota's 6-2 victory against Boston University.
5 numbers to know from Minnesota’s victory against Boston University in the Frozen Four
A look inside some stats from the first Frozen Four semifinal.
Boston University, Minnesota tied after two periods of Frozen Four semifinal
Jay O'Brien's power-play goal in the second period brought Boston University into a 2-2 tie with Minnesota through 40 minutes of the Frozen Four semifinals.
Watch Aaron Huglen deliver a between-the-legs pass for a Minnesota goal
Aaron Huglen's between-the-legs pass set up a Rhett Pitlick goal to put Minnesota ahead of Boston University in the first period.
USCHO Frozen Four Live! Thursday edition: Listen to a replay
Here's where you can find USCHO's podcasts from Tampa during the Frozen Four.
Boston University’s seniors returned to take care of ‘unfinished business’
Coach Jay Pandolfo had to lean on his senior leaders when the Terriers hit bumps this season.
The matchup: Quinnipiac, Michigan have wildly different defensive results
Entering their Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, Michigan on average allows double the number of goals per game than Quinnipiac.
The matchup: Minnesota, Boston University use experience in different ways going into Frozen Four
The Gophers have Frozen Four experience but the Terriers are a senior-laden team. Here's a look at them heading into their semifinal game.
Gallery: Photos from Wednesday’s Frozen Four practices and news conferences
A look inside Wednesday's practices and news conferences in Tampa.
USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday edition: Listen Live from 4 to 6 p.m. EDT
Here's where you can find USCHO's podcasts from Tampa during the Frozen Four.