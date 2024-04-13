Watch: USCHO analyzes the ‘perfection’ of Denver’s win over Boston College

ST. PAUL, Minn. — USCHO’s Ed Trefzger and Derek Schooley, the head coach at Robert Morris, break down Denver’s 2-0 win over Boston College for the 2024 NCAA men’s hockey championship on Saturday.
