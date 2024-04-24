Muckalt feels ‘instant connection’ as former Michigan hockey player, coach takes over as new bench boss at Lindenwood

Lindenwood has named Bill Muckalt the next head coach of the men’s hockey program.

Muckalt replaces Rick Zombo, who was not retained after the 2023-24 season.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be the next head coach at Lindenwood University,” said Muckalt. “I want to thank Dr. Porter, vice president for intercollegiate athletics Jason Coomer, and all the leadership staff for their vision and commitment to make this hire possible. I also want to take time to acknowledge my family, friends and people that supported me during this process to make it a reality.”

Prior to joining Lindenwood, Muckalt was the associate head coach at Michigan from 2017 to 2023.

“At this time, I feel a real sense of gratitude,” Muckalt said. “Once I was able to visit such a beautiful campus and see all the resources that Lindenwood has to offer, it was a really easy decision for myself and our family. From our university mission statement of serving others, thriving together, doing the right thing and having grit, they were all foundational core values of my coaching philosophy, and I felt an instant connection.”

A press conference will be held at the Centene Community Ice Center on April 25 at 1 p.m. CT to introduce Muckalt and will be open to the public. The introductory press conference will also be live streamed at lindenwoodlions.com.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Muckalt to St. Charles and the Lindenwood family,” said Coomer. “Throughout the search process, Coach Muckalt separated himself from his peers as the right person to lead our young men. It is clear how much he is respected throughout the college and professional hockey community, and we look forward to Bill leading our program.

In his six seasons at Michigan, Muckalt helped 20 players get drafted by NHL teams and was the Wolverines’ lead recruiter during his tenure as associate head coach. Four of the first five draft picks at the 2021 NHL Draft were from Michigan (Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Luke Hughes).

“Expectations are high for our program and having someone who has experienced sustained success at various levels and stops was something we were looking for during this process,” said Coomer. “Being the only NCAA Division I hockey program in the state of Missouri, the St. Charles and St. Louis hockey community are excited about what is taking place in our backyard. Without questions, Coach Muckalt will be a great addition to the local hockey scene.”

During the 2022-23 season, Muckalt helped the Wolverines to a 23-12-3 record while clinching the Big Ten championship with a 4-3 win over Minnesota in the B1G championship game. Michigan went to the NCAA Frozen Four that year before eventually losing to Quinnipiac.

The year prior in 2021-22, Michigan also was crowned Big Ten champions after winning the title and finished with a record of 31-10-2, marking their most wins since the 2007-08 season. Muckalt handled recruiting and defensive responsibilities for the Wolverines which ranked ninth in the county allowing only 2.21 goals per game. He also coached Big Ten Medal of Honor winner Nick Blankenburg and seven other Michigan players who signed NHL contracts that season.

Muckalt was responsible for helping five Michigan players get drafted in the first round during the shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The Wolverines were 15-10-1 in a season where they ranked seventh nationally in offense averaging 3.50 goals per game. Muckalt helped freshman Thomas Bordeleau win the Tim Taylor national rookie of the year award after taking home B1G rookie of the year honors.

Prior to his time at Michigan, Muckalt was the general manager and head coach of the USHL’s Tri-City Storm from 2015 to 17. In his two seasons with Tri-City, Muckalt’s team posted a 49-46-16 record and won its first Clark Cup in franchise history during the 2015-16 season. He became just the fifth coach in Tier I history of the USHL to win a championship in the first season as head coach, joining current Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Jeff Blashill.

From 2011 to 2015, Muckalt was an assistant coach at Michigan Tech where he helped the Huskies reach No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll for the first time since 1976. In his final season at Michigan Tech, he helped guide the team to a 29-10-2 record while finishing second in the nation in goals against average (1.80). The Huskies also made the NCAA tournament during the 2014-15 season, the first time since 1981.

Previously, Muckalt held head coaching positions with the NAHL’s New Mexico Mustangs (2010-11), WSHL’s Valencia Flyers (2009-10) and ACHA college team Eastern Michigan (2007-08).

Muckalt spent five years in the NHL, playing with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild. He tallied 97 career points on 40 goals and 57 assists. He retired as a player in 2004.

“I look forward to leading our student athletes to many successes in the classroom, on the ice and in the community,” said Muckalt. “Lindenwood hockey will be relentless, disciplined, cohesive and we will get better together every day. We will build a championship-caliber program. I look forward to reconnecting with so many familiar faces in the St. Louis hockey community as well as developing new relationships. Let’s go Lions.”

A 1998 graduate of Michigan, he was a four-year starter for the Wolverines and part of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams. Muckalt served as an alternate captain during the 1997-98 season while being honored as part of the 1998 CCHA first all-star team and was named a 1998 West first team All-American.

He received his bachelor’s degree in sports management and communications.