Atlantic Hockey, CHA women will combine as Atlantic Hockey America for 2024-25 season

The Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America announced Tuesday they will begin competing as a united league under the name Atlantic Hockey America in the 2024-25 season.

The announcement was made at the American Hockey Coaches Association annual convention in Naples, Fla.

Atlantic Hockey has competed as a NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey conference since 2003. College Hockey America began a women’s conference in 2002. The two conferences have shared administrative operations since 2010 but have competed as separate entities until today.

“After nearly a year of work, I’m thrilled to unveil our new brand and graphic identity to signal a new era for our league,” said Atlantic Hockey America commissioner Michelle Morgan. “I’d like to thank our membership for their participation and voice in this process, with special recognition and thanks to the working group that gave countless hours to this endeavor.”

The two leagues bring together a combined 43 years under the Atlantic Hockey America brand.

“Our new identity honors the rich tradition of our past and celebrates the bright future that lies ahead for our member programs,” Morgan said.

Atlantic Hockey America produced a reveal video to introduce the new branding.

AHA’s official statement noted that its new colors – Atlantic Blue and Gold – are a unique combination among Division I ice hockey conferences, while the new logo “takes a nod from the iconography of the College Hockey America star and the puck from Atlantic Hockey. The motion lines honor the past while pushing toward the future.”

The 11-team men’s league consists of Air Force, AIC, Army West Point, Bentley, Canisius, Holy Cross, Mercyhurst, Niagara, RIT, Robert Morris and Sacred Heart. The six-team women’s league features Lindenwood, Mercyhurst, Penn State, RIT, Robert Morris and Syracuse.

Atlantic Hockey America women will welcome Delaware as the seventh member of the conference in 2025-26.

In addition to the rebrand, the two leagues are in the process of finalizing a merger that will allow for operations as one entity beginning with the 2024-25 season.