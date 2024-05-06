After sophomore season at Michigan, Wolverines blueliner Casey signs NHL contract with New Jersey

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils announced Monday that the team has signed Michigan sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey to a three-year, entry-level contract, with Casey giving up his remaining eligibility in signing the deal.

Casey completed his second season at Michigan and recorded 45 points (seven goals, 38 assists) in 39 games with the Wolverines. He led all Michigan defensemen in scoring and his 45 points ranked fifth on the team. In 2023-24, he earned all-Big Ten first team honors, was a finalist for the Big Ten defensive player of the year and was named to both the Big Ten all-tournament and NCAA all-regional teams.

Following the end of the season, Casey was named an American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA)/CCM All-American. His 45 points ranked third for all NCAA blueliners.

During his freshman year at Michigan in 2022-23, the Fort Myers, Fla. native recorded 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 37 games, which ranked second among Wolverines defensemen behind current Devils blueliner Luke Hughes’ 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists). That same year, he was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team and Big Ten all-tournament team. Casey also helped Michigan win the 2022-23 Big Ten tournament championship. Along with Hughes, Casey was also teammates with Devils defensive prospect Ethan Edwards.

Away from Michigan, Casey represented the United States at the IIHF 2024 World Junior Championship, winning gold.

Casey was New Jersey’s second-round selection (46th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.