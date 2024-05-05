Arcadia tabs former Bryn Athyn head coach, Neumann assistant Heickert as Knights’ new men’s hockey coach

Arcadia has announced the hiring of Ryan Heickert as the new head men’s hockey coach.

Heickert began his duties at Arcadia on April 29 and replaces Patrick Carroll, who was interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.

“I want to thank athletics director Brian Granata, associate AD Michael Hebenstreit and the rest of the search committee for selecting me as the new head coach for the men’s ice hockey program. I am grateful for their confidence in me to lead this program going forward,” Heickert said in a statement. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to join the Arcadia athletics team and work with such a talented group of coaches, athletic staff, and students.”

Heickert comes to Arcadia after most recently serving as the head coach at Bryn Athyn for the past three seasons. Heickert oversaw all aspects of the Lions men’s hockey program, including coordinating team travel, scheduling of games and practices and recruiting.

“Throughout our search process, Coach Heickert’s strong leadership and communication qualities stood out,” Granata said. “He is someone that can command a locker room and inspire student-athletes to achieve greatness. We are excited to see him mold our young program into a strong competitor within the Middle Atlantic Conference and Division III ice hockey.”

Prior to his time at Bryn Athyn, Heickert served as an assistant coach at Neumann for three seasons.

“I’m excited to be a part of Arcadia’s hockey program with a front-row seat as this program grows and develops its own identity in the world of NCAA hockey,” Heickert said.

Heickert, an Oshawa, Ont., native, played his college hockey at Neumann and was part of the Knights’ 2009 national championship team. He graduated in 2009 with a degree in athletic training and obtained his master’s degree in sports management from Neumann in 2010.