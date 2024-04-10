Home Podcasts

Podcasts

USCHO Podcast episodes

Latest
USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast

Subscribe to USCHO Podcasts

USCHO Podcasts -

Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. CT at 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Ed Trefzger -

Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! podcast covers the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

USCHO Staff -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Looking at the results from the regionals, a deluge of entries into the transfer portal: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 26

Ed Trefzger -

Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 19 – Reviewing the Frozen Four and Ohio State’s second NCAA championship

Nicole Haase -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Breaking down the brackets for this week’s D-I men’s hockey regionals, our picks to advance: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 25

Ed Trefzger -
USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast

NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey committee chair Schulman discusses 2024 selection process: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 19

Jim Connelly -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Recapping the six D-I men’s ice hockey championships, committee process, bracketology: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 24

Ed Trefzger -
college hockey money lines over under wagering

Analyzing the odds for this weekend’s three semifinal rounds, three championship games: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 20

Jim Connelly -

Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 18 – Previewing the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four

Nicole Haase -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Three finals, six semis set; some can win to get in while others await their fate: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode...

Ed Trefzger -
college hockey money lines over under wagering

Analyzing lines on all 18 conference playoffs, including the widest odds of the season: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Jim Connelly -
USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast

BTN hockey analyst Caponigri talks Big Ten playoffs, NCAA tournament: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 18

Jim Connelly -

Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 17 – Looking ahead to the NCAA tournament with new Minnesota State coach Shari Dickerman

Nicole Haase -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Upsets include Wisconsin bounced from Big Ten tourney, volatility on the PairWise bubble: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 22

Ed Trefzger -
college hockey money lines over under wagering

Looking at odds for Atlantic Hockey, Big Ten, CCHA, and ECAC Hockey playoffs this weekend: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 18

Jim Connelly -
USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast

Talking Michigan State, Big Ten playoff picture with veteran college hockey writer Koepke: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 17

Jim Connelly -

Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 16 – Talking NCAA tournament selections with committee chair Jeremy Gibson

Nicole Haase -
Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Which teams hurt or helped themselves in a weekend with four regular-season champions crowned: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 21

Ed Trefzger -
college hockey money lines over under wagering

Looking at Atlantic Hockey’s first round, some big late-season games: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 17

Jim Connelly -
USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast

Talking NCHC playoff race, CHL eligibility, fighting with college hockey analyst Starman: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 16

Jim Connelly -
123...34Page 1 of 34

Latest Stories from around USCHO

A tale of 2 Jacobs: Boston College, Michigan goalies bring calming presences from different paths

Chris Lerch -

Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. CT at 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Ed Trefzger -

Disrupting strong offenses key as Boston University, Denver eye Frozen Four opener

Sean Davich -

Watch: Boston College wraps up Wednesday practices at the Frozen Four

Todd D. Milewski -

Watch: A glimpse at Michigan’s practice before the Frozen Four begins

Todd D. Milewski -

Watch: A look at Denver’s practice before the Frozen Four semifinals

Todd D. Milewski -

Boston College’s Brown gets Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men’s hockey coach of the year

USCHO Staff -

Watch: Boston University practices in St. Paul before NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

Todd D. Milewski -

Fryklund promoted at Bemidji State, moves from associate head coach to head coach of Beavers women’s hockey team

USCHO Staff -

Back in Frozen Four means powerhouse Boston College squad continuing ‘pretty impressive tradition here at BC’

John Doyle -

Resilient Michigan team peaking at right time as Wolverines return to Frozen Four, playing ‘to get back to where we believe that we should...

Paula C. Weston -

Bemidji State women’s hockey coach Scanlan stepping down after 10 seasons, 122-202-23 overall record with Beavers

USCHO Staff -
©1996-2024 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online