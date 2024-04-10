Wednesday, April 10, 2024
USCHO Podcast episodes
Latest
Subscribe to USCHO Podcasts
USCHO Podcasts
-
September 11, 2019
Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. CT at 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four
Ed Trefzger
-
April 10, 2024
Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! podcast covers the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four
USCHO Staff
-
April 4, 2024
Looking at the results from the regionals, a deluge of entries into the transfer portal: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 26
Ed Trefzger
-
April 1, 2024
Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 19 – Reviewing the Frozen Four and Ohio State’s second NCAA championship
Nicole Haase
-
March 27, 2024
Breaking down the brackets for this week’s D-I men’s hockey regionals, our picks to advance: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 25
Ed Trefzger
-
March 25, 2024
NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey committee chair Schulman discusses 2024 selection process: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 19
Jim Connelly
-
March 24, 2024
Recapping the six D-I men’s ice hockey championships, committee process, bracketology: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 24
Ed Trefzger
-
March 24, 2024
Analyzing the odds for this weekend’s three semifinal rounds, three championship games: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 20
Jim Connelly
-
March 22, 2024
Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 18 – Previewing the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four
Nicole Haase
-
March 19, 2024
Three finals, six semis set; some can win to get in while others await their fate: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode...
Ed Trefzger
-
March 18, 2024
Analyzing lines on all 18 conference playoffs, including the widest odds of the season: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19
Jim Connelly
-
March 15, 2024
BTN hockey analyst Caponigri talks Big Ten playoffs, NCAA tournament: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 18
Jim Connelly
-
March 13, 2024
Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 17 – Looking ahead to the NCAA tournament with new Minnesota State coach Shari Dickerman
Nicole Haase
-
March 13, 2024
Upsets include Wisconsin bounced from Big Ten tourney, volatility on the PairWise bubble: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 22
Ed Trefzger
-
March 11, 2024
Looking at odds for Atlantic Hockey, Big Ten, CCHA, and ECAC Hockey playoffs this weekend: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 18
Jim Connelly
-
March 8, 2024
Talking Michigan State, Big Ten playoff picture with veteran college hockey writer Koepke: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 17
Jim Connelly
-
March 7, 2024
Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 16 – Talking NCAA tournament selections with committee chair Jeremy Gibson
Nicole Haase
-
March 6, 2024
Which teams hurt or helped themselves in a weekend with four regular-season champions crowned: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 21
Ed Trefzger
-
March 4, 2024
Looking at Atlantic Hockey’s first round, some big late-season games: USCHO Edge college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 17
Jim Connelly
-
March 1, 2024
Talking NCHC playoff race, CHL eligibility, fighting with college hockey analyst Starman: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 16
Jim Connelly
-
February 28, 2024
1
2
3
...
34
Page 1 of 34
Latest Stories from around USCHO
A tale of 2 Jacobs: Boston College, Michigan goalies bring calming presences from different paths
Chris Lerch
-
April 10, 2024
Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. CT at 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four
Ed Trefzger
-
April 10, 2024
Disrupting strong offenses key as Boston University, Denver eye Frozen Four opener
Sean Davich
-
April 10, 2024
Watch: Boston College wraps up Wednesday practices at the Frozen Four
Todd D. Milewski
-
April 10, 2024
Watch: A glimpse at Michigan’s practice before the Frozen Four begins
Todd D. Milewski
-
April 10, 2024
Watch: A look at Denver’s practice before the Frozen Four semifinals
Todd D. Milewski
-
April 10, 2024
Boston College’s Brown gets Spencer Penrose Award as Division I men’s hockey coach of the year
USCHO Staff
-
April 10, 2024
Watch: Boston University practices in St. Paul before NCAA Men’s Frozen Four
Todd D. Milewski
-
April 10, 2024
Fryklund promoted at Bemidji State, moves from associate head coach to head coach of Beavers women’s hockey team
USCHO Staff
-
April 9, 2024
Back in Frozen Four means powerhouse Boston College squad continuing ‘pretty impressive tradition here at BC’
John Doyle
-
April 9, 2024
Resilient Michigan team peaking at right time as Wolverines return to Frozen Four, playing ‘to get back to where we believe that we should...
Paula C. Weston
-
April 9, 2024
Bemidji State women’s hockey coach Scanlan stepping down after 10 seasons, 122-202-23 overall record with Beavers
USCHO Staff
-
April 8, 2024
©1996-2024 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online
