Quinnipiac defenseman Legault leaves Bobcats after two seasons, inks NHL deal with Hurricanes

The NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes have announced that the team has signed Quinnipiac sophomore defenseman Charles-Alexis Legault to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Charles-Alexis is a physical defenseman who uses his size well,” said Carolina GM Don Waddell in a statement. “He made great strides in his offensive game this season, and we think he’s ready to continue his development at the professional level.”

Legault posted 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 39 games with Quinnipiac in 2023-24, leading all Bobcats defensemen in goals. He also registered a plus/minus rating of plus-36, which was the highest mark among all Division I skaters this season.

Overall, Legault recorded 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games over two seasons with Quinnipiac, helping the program win its first-ever national championship in 2022-23.

The Laval, Que., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.