Former Elmira women’s hockey assistant Simon named new head coach at Wisconsin-Superior

Wisconsin-Superior has announced that Bre Simon has been named the new head coach of the Yellowjackets women’s hockey team.

Simon becomes the sixth head coach in the program’s history, which dates back to 1998. She replaces Dan Laughlin, who retired in March after 21 years as head coach and 23 years with the program.

“I am honored to be named the new head coach of University of Wisconsin-Superior,” Simon said in a statement. “I am very excited and eager to get started at UWS. I would like to thank (director of athletics) Nick Bursik, the search committee and panel members for the opportunity.

“I am pumped to move back closer to home and join the UWS family. I can’t wait to see what this talented group of young women can accomplish.”

Simon comes to the Yellowjackets after a two-year stint as an assistant coach at Elmira. While there, Simon helped the Soaring Eagles to the NEHC championship game in 2023. This past season, Elmira finished as the national runner-up, falling in the national championship game to UW-River Falls. Elmira had a 44-14-1 record in her two seasons.

Prior to her time at Elmira, Simon spent two years, including one year as co-head coach, of the girls hockey program at Minnesota high school hockey powerhouse Gentry Academy. In her two years, Simon helped Gentry to a 41-11-0 record and two appearances in the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament, including one berth in the state championship game.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Simon to UW-Superior and Yellowjacket athletics,” said Bursik. “Her commitment to player development and focus on the student-athlete experience was evident throughout the search process. We look forward to her immediate impact and continuing the traditions of Yellowjacket hockey.”

Simon was a decorated college player during her time at Hamline. She is Hamline’s all-time leader in goals (92), assists (93) and points (185). Her 185 points are more than double any other player in program history. She was a three-time CCM/AHCA West First Team All-American and in 2019 won the Laura Hurd Award, which is given to the top player in NCAA Division III women’s hockey.

A native of Elk River, Minn., Simon graduated from Hamline in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health.

Her first day at UW-Superior will be May 7, and an introductory press conference for Simon will be held at noon in the Marcovich Wellness Center on the UW-Superior campus.