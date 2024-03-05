Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey coach Laughlin announces retirement after finishing with 300 wins over 21 seasons

Wisconsin-Superior has announced that Dan Laughlin, one of the longest-tenured coaches in NCAA Division III women’s hockey, is retiring.

“Coach Laughlin has been the backbone of our women’s hockey program for the past two decades. His legacy leading the program extends well beyond the awards, accolades and championships,” said UW-Superior athletics director Nick Bursik in a statement. “We are thankful for his service, leadership and the positive impact he has had on the lives of hundreds of student-athletes. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

A 1994 graduate of UW-Superior, Laughlin started his coaching career with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers before returning to UW-Superior as an assistant women’s hockey coach in 2002. He became the program’s fifth head coach in 2003, and his hiring made an immediate impact.

In his first season, Laughlin guided the Yellowjackets to 19 wins and the program’s second of four NCHA regular-season championships. In 2007-08, the Yellowjackets set a program record with 23 wins and the team advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament for the only time in program history, where they finished fourth. Laughlin’s teams won three NCHA regular-season titles (2004, 2007, 2008), one NCHA playoff championship (2008) and qualified for two NCAA tournaments (2006, 2008).

In addition to team success, Laughlin helped his players achieve individual accolades. Two players – Erin Kegley and Gina Baranzelli – received NCHA player of the year honors. On 12 occasions, Yellowjackets coached by Laughlin were named All-American by the ACHA, including Kegley, who was a four-time All-American (2004-2007). Including this season, 44 players received all-conference recognition from the NCHA or WIAC.

Laughlin earned personal accolades himself, as well. He was named the NCHA coach of the year four times (2004, 2007, 2008, 2012) and WIAC coach of the year twice (2015, 2018). Further, Laughlin was a finalist for the NCAA Division III women’s hockey coach of the year award on seven occasions.

Laughlin’s final victory in 2023-24 was his 300th at UW-Superior and in 21 seasons with the Yellowjackets, he fashioned a mark of 300-209-44. Combined with his time as an assistant coach, Laughlin was behind the bench for 308 of the 359 wins in the history of the Yellowjacket women’s hockey program to date.

A national search to hire Laughlin’s replacement is underway.