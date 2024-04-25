Michigan State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Western Michigan make up Great Lakes Invitational field for 2024 event in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The 58th annual Great Lakes Invitational will take place on Dec. 29-30, 2024 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., and there will be four Michigan-based schools for the 18th time in tournament history.

Michigan Tech and Western Michigan will meet in the first semifinal on Dec. 29 at 3:30 p.m. followed by Michigan State versus Northern Michigan in the nightcap at 7 p.m. The winners will advance to the GLI championship game on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. with the GLI third-place game taking place prior to the title contest at 3:30 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 58th GLI will go on sale in September at VanAndelArena.com. It will be the third straight year the historic tournament will be staged in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena.

Michigan Tech has won the GLI 12 times in 57 tournaments and is the defending winner of the MacInnes Cup. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 49 tournaments. Western Michigan won the first GLI at Van Andel Arena in 2022 and will make its seventh all-time appearance. The Broncos have won the tournament four times. Northern Michigan will also be making its seventh appearance and first since 2015.

The GLI was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium GM Lincoln Cavalieri and Detroit Red Wings scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), Little Caesars Arena (2018-19), and Van Andel Arena (2022). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase-style event in 2021.

Future teams to compete in the GLI against the Huskies and Spartans are Miami and Ferris State in 2025, and Western Michigan and Notre Dame in 2026.