Lindenwood has announced that Rick Zombo will not return as head coach for the men’s hockey team.

The Lions finished with a 6-18-4 record in 2023-24. its second Division I season, after going 7-22-1 in 2022-23.

Zombo had been head coach of the men’s hockey program since the summer of 2010 when the Lions were an ACHA team. In 2016 and 2022, the team won ACHA Division I national championships.

A nationwide search will begin immediately to find Zombo’s replacement.