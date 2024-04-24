Denver’s Carle returning as head coach of 2025 U.S. National Junior Team, also bringing back entire staff from 2024 gold medal-winning squad

Denver coach David Carle, who guided the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team to the gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship, will serve as head coach of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team.

Having recently completed his sixth season as the head coach of the Pioneers, Carle owns a 148-62-16 (.690) record at DU and has guided the Pioneers to two NCAA national titles in the last three seasons, including this year.

“I’m beyond honored to be asked to represent our country again,” said Carle in a statement. “We have a terrific staff and we’re all excited about the chance to work with the top players in our country, with the goal of winning back-to-back gold medals in the World Juniors for the first time in our nation’s history.”

In addition, Carle will have his entire 2024 gold medal staff back with him for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, including assistant coaches Brett Larson (St. Cloud State), Steve Miller (Minnesota), and Garrett Raboin (Augustana), goaltending coach David Lassonde (USA Hockey) and video coach Travis Culhane (Denver).

“We are excited to have our whole coaching staff return, led by David Carle, who is among the most accomplished and highly regarded coaches in our country,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team and also assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “With so many great teams from around the world, it is never easy to win gold, but it’s a challenge we look forward to and one I know our coaching staff embraces.”

Team USA will play in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025, in Ottawa, Ont. The U.S. is in Group A alongside Finland, Canada, Latvia and Germany and will play its preliminary round games at the Canadian Tire Centre. Group B, which includes Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan, will play its preliminary round contests at TD Place Arena.