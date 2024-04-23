USCHO.com announces trio of all-USCHO men’s NCAA Division I hockey teams for 2023-24 season

USCHO.com has announced its three all-USCHO teams for the just-completed 2023-24 college hockey season.
Voting was conducted after the conclusion of the Frozen Four by USCHO.com staff members.
First All-USCHO Team
F Macklin Celebrini, Boston University*
F Cutter Gauthier, Boston College*
F Will Smith, Boston College
D Lane Hutson, Boston University*
D Zeev Buium, Denver
G Jacob Fowler, Boston College
Second All-USCHO Team
F Jackson Blake, North Dakota
F Jack Devine, Denver
F Gavin Brindley, Michigan
D Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts
D Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State
G Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin
Third All-USCHO Team
F Ryan Leonard, Boston College
F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac
F Gabe Perreault, Boston College
D Seamus Casey, Michigan
D Gianfranco Cassaro, RIT
G Ian Shane, Cornell
*Unanimous selection
On Wednesday, USCHO.com will announce its rookie of the year and player of the year with the coach of the year announced Thursday.