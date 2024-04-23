USCHO.com announces trio of all-USCHO men’s NCAA Division I hockey teams for 2023-24 season

Jacob Fowler was a wall in net this season as a freshman for Boston College (photo: Brody Hannon).

USCHO.com has announced its three all-USCHO teams for the just-completed 2023-24 college hockey season.

Voting was conducted after the conclusion of the Frozen Four by USCHO.com staff members.

From left, Macklin Celebrini, Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Lane Hutson, Zeev Buium, Jacob Fowler.

First All-USCHO Team
F Macklin Celebrini, Boston University*
F Cutter Gauthier, Boston College*
F Will Smith, Boston College
D Lane Hutson, Boston University*
D Zeev Buium, Denver
G Jacob Fowler, Boston College

From left, Jackson Blake, Jack Devine. Gavin Brindley, Ryan Ufko, Artyom Levshunov, Kyle McClellan.

Second All-USCHO Team
F Jackson Blake, North Dakota
F Jack Devine, Denver
F Gavin Brindley, Michigan
D Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts
D Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State
G Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin

From left, Ryan Leonard. Collin Graf, Gabe Perreault, Seamus Casey, Gianfranco Cassaro, Ian Shane.

Third All-USCHO Team
F Ryan Leonard, Boston College
F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac
F Gabe Perreault, Boston College
D Seamus Casey, Michigan
D Gianfranco Cassaro, RIT
G Ian Shane, Cornell

*Unanimous selection

On Wednesday, USCHO.com will announce its rookie of the year and player of the year with the coach of the year announced Thursday.

