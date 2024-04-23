USCHO.com announces trio of all-USCHO men’s NCAA Division I hockey teams for 2023-24 season

USCHO.com has announced its three all-USCHO teams for the just-completed 2023-24 college hockey season.

Voting was conducted after the conclusion of the Frozen Four by USCHO.com staff members.

First All-USCHO Team

F Macklin Celebrini, Boston University*

F Cutter Gauthier, Boston College*

F Will Smith, Boston College

D Lane Hutson, Boston University*

D Zeev Buium, Denver

G Jacob Fowler, Boston College

Second All-USCHO Team

F Jackson Blake, North Dakota

F Jack Devine, Denver

F Gavin Brindley, Michigan

D Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts

D Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State

G Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin

Third All-USCHO Team

F Ryan Leonard, Boston College

F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac

F Gabe Perreault, Boston College

D Seamus Casey, Michigan

D Gianfranco Cassaro, RIT

G Ian Shane, Cornell

*Unanimous selection

On Wednesday, USCHO.com will announce its rookie of the year and player of the year with the coach of the year announced Thursday.