Wisconsin’s McClellan gets Mike Richter Award from former Badgers goalie

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kyle McClellan is the winner of the 2024 Mike Richter Award, given to the nation’s top Division I men’s goaltender.

McClellan beat out Colorado College’s Kaidan Mbereko and Boston College’s Jacob Fowler for the honor, which was presented Friday.

The senior netminder was simply marvelous this season, posting seven shutout victories and a .931 save percentage to lead the nation in both categories. He went 24-12-1 on the season with a 1.94 goals-against average.

McClellan, who was presented the award on-stage by Richter himself, was thrilled to be the first Badgers player to win the award — especially since Richter shined at Wisconsin himself from 1985 to 1987 before going to four NHL All-Star games and winning the 1994 Stanley Cup during a 15-year NHL career with the New York Rangers.

“It’s just pretty special as it is to win the award, but even more so after a former Badger, something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” an emotional McClellan said.

The 25-year-old goaltender was thankful for all the support he received to get to this point.

“They’re in the back, and they’re always out rooting for you,” McClellan said, referring to his dad, mom, stepmom, brother and girlfriend who were on hand to support him Friday along with his coaching staff and friends, and have always supported him.

Badgers coach Mike Hastings wasn’t surprised to see his goaltender come away with the award.

“I’m proud of him,” said Hastings, who just finished his first season behind the Wisconsin bench. “You saw the other two finalists, very worthy of being in that, but I do think Kyle did his part in earning that award through his play and through his conduct.”

McClellan is about to finish up school before joining the Minnesota Wild’s AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild for an amateur tryout.

As for next season in Madison, Hastings knows replacing McClellan won’t be easy.

“The one thing that he’s done is he’s provided an example,” Hastings said. “I’m sure there’s going to be some guys that will reach out to him and ask him, you know, part of his journey and how it was and what he was excited about and how it went for him. And hopefully knowing him, he’ll be more than willing to pick up the phone and answer any of those questions.”