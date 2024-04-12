Top 25 men’s college hockey players earn distinction as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for 2023-24 season

Fifteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2023-24 season.

The nation’s top 25 college hockey players were announced tonight during “Friday Night at the Frozen Four” in St. Paul, Minn.

Thirteen of the honorees came from this year’s Frozen Four semifinalists: Boston College (5), Denver (3), Michigan (3) and Boston University (2).

First Team East

Jacob Fowler, FR, Boston College, Goalie

Lane Hutson, SO, Boston University, Defense

Ryan Ufko, JR, UMass, Defense

Macklin Celebrini, FR, Boston University, Forward

Cutter Gauthier, SO, Boston College, Forward

Will Smith, FR, Boston College, Forward

First Team West

Kaidan Mbereko, SO, Colorado College, Goalie

Zeev Buium, FR, Denver, Defense

Seamus Casey, SO, Michigan, Defense

Jackson Blake, SO, North Dakota, Forward

Gavin Brindley, SO, Michigan, Forward

Jack Devine, JR, Denver, Forward

Second Team East

Ian Shane, JR, Cornell, Goalie

Gianfranco Cassaro, GR, Rochester Institute of Technology, Defense

John Prokop, SO, Union, Defense

Collin Graf, JR, Quinnipiac, Forward

Ryan Leonard, FR, Boston College, Forward

Liam McLinskey, JR, Holy Cross, Forward

Gabe Perreault, FR, Boston College, Forward

Second Team West

Kyle McClellan, SR, Wisconsin, Goalie

Dylan Anhorn, GR, St. Cloud State, Defense

Artyom Levshunov, FR, Michigan State, Defense

Noah Laba, SO, Colorado College, Forward

Rutger McGroarty, SO, Michigan, Forward

Massimo Rizzo, JR, Denver, Forward