Top 25 men’s college hockey players earn distinction as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for 2023-24 season

Fifteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2023-24 season.
The nation’s top 25 college hockey players were announced tonight during “Friday Night at the Frozen Four” in St. Paul, Minn.
Thirteen of the honorees came from this year’s Frozen Four semifinalists: Boston College (5), Denver (3), Michigan (3) and Boston University (2).
First Team East
Jacob Fowler, FR, Boston College, Goalie
Lane Hutson, SO, Boston University, Defense
Ryan Ufko, JR, UMass, Defense
Macklin Celebrini, FR, Boston University, Forward
Cutter Gauthier, SO, Boston College, Forward
Will Smith, FR, Boston College, Forward
First Team West
Kaidan Mbereko, SO, Colorado College, Goalie
Zeev Buium, FR, Denver, Defense
Seamus Casey, SO, Michigan, Defense
Jackson Blake, SO, North Dakota, Forward
Gavin Brindley, SO, Michigan, Forward
Jack Devine, JR, Denver, Forward
Second Team East
Ian Shane, JR, Cornell, Goalie
Gianfranco Cassaro, GR, Rochester Institute of Technology, Defense
John Prokop, SO, Union, Defense
Collin Graf, JR, Quinnipiac, Forward
Ryan Leonard, FR, Boston College, Forward
Liam McLinskey, JR, Holy Cross, Forward
Gabe Perreault, FR, Boston College, Forward
Second Team West
Kyle McClellan, SR, Wisconsin, Goalie
Dylan Anhorn, GR, St. Cloud State, Defense
Artyom Levshunov, FR, Michigan State, Defense
Noah Laba, SO, Colorado College, Forward
Rutger McGroarty, SO, Michigan, Forward
Massimo Rizzo, JR, Denver, Forward