ST. PAUL, Minn. — Friday’s festivities at the Men’s Frozen Four included handing out this season’s awards, including the Tim Taylor Award, the Mike Richter Award, the Hockey Humanitarian Award and the Hobey Baker Award. Here’s how it looked.
Home Men's Frozen Four Photos: Award winners collect trophies on Friday at the Men’s Frozen Four
Latest Stories from around USCHO
©1996-2024 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online
Please support this website by adding us to your whitelist in your ad blocker. Ads are what helps us bring you premium content! Thank you!