Air Force’s Robinson recognized with 2024 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award as ‘the ultimate teammate’

Air Force senior defenseman Luke Robinson has been named the winner of the 2024 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award.

The award was established in honor of former Army West Point player Derek Hines, who was a “consummate team player and team builder.” Hines played at Army from 1999 to 2003 and was a four-year letter-winner as well as a co-captain his senior season. He was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 1, 2005 in Afghanistan.

Robinson is the seventh Atlantic Hockey player to receive the honor and the third player from Air Force, which is the most of any school in the award’s 18-year history.

“I am deeply honored to be named the 2024 recipient of the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award,” Robinson said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the Hockey Commissioners Association and the members of the award selection committee for this prestigious accolade. First Lieutenant Derek Hines is a true American hero and to be recognized for an award in his name is something I will never forget.

“At the United States Air Force Academy, our hockey program is not just about sports; it is about embodying the core values of our institution and the ideals of service before self. Every player who wears the Air Force uniform carries the legacy of those who have come before us, and despite First Lieutenant Hines doing so at West Point and in the Army, his bravery, sacrifice, and legacy continue to inspire all within the USAFA Hockey community.

“Thank you to Coach Frank Serratore, the entire coaching staff, and my teammates, who have been my support system and true brothers on and off the ice throughout this journey. This award is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of our team, and I am humbled to accept it on behalf of all who have contributed to our success.

“I am proud to bring this award back to the Air Force Academy. It serves as a reminder of the profound responsibility that comes with representing our institution and the values it stands for. I will continue to strive to honor the legacy of First Lieutenant Derek Hines and all those who have served with distinction.”

Robinson is a two-year hockey team captain, as selected by his teammates. Prior to the 2023-24 academic year, Robinson was selected as the Academy’s Captain of Captains, representing the 27 intercollegiate programs to the Academy leadership, serving more than 1,000 cadet athletes. A three-time All-American Scholar, he carries a 3.96 cumulative grade-point average and will be going to graduate school after graduating from the academy with a degree in operations research.

On the ice, he played in 118 of the possible 122 career games and had four goals, 15 assists and 19 points. His 132 career blocked shots were the most of any active Falcon. Robinson played a key role on the Falcon penalty kill that finished sixth in the nation at 84.8%. As a senior, he recorded the best statistical season of his career with two goals, seven assists, nine points and 44 blocked shots. His plus-6 plus-minus rating in 2023-24 was the best among the Falcons defensemen.

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching some amazing human beings in my 25-plus years at the ccademy and Luke Robinson tops the list,” Serratore said. “Luke is the most selfless and caring player I’ve ever coached. His every action as a person is designed with others in mind. The quiet and humble way in which he consistently goes about his business is extraordinary to witness. Luke epitomizes all the qualities the Derek Hines Award stands for and represents. He is the ultimate teammate.”

The Nashville, Tenn., native earned the team’s Vic Heyliger Award and was a co-recipient of the Jim Bowman Scholar-Athlete Award. The Heyliger, voted on by the team, is the cornerstone of Air Force hockey. It is awarded to the player whose dedication, character, leadership and work ethic exemplifies Falcon hockey.

Robinson joins Army West Point’s Chase Podsiad (2008), Air Force’s Mike Phillipich (2009), Holy Cross’ Matt Vidal (2016), Air Force’s Dylan Abood (2018), AIC’s Jared Pike (2020) and Army West Point’s Noah Wilson (2024) as the seventh Atlantic Hockey player selected as the Hines Award winner, which is the most of any conference.