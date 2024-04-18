Western Connecticut State announces plans to add men’s, women’s NCAA D-III hockey programs

Western Connecticut State has added seven new NCAA team sports, including men’s and women’s hockey at the NCAA Division III level.

“In keeping with its tradition of relentless pursuit of excellence and growth, Western Connecticut State University is set to unveil plans to expand its NCAA sports lineup, introducing seven new teams over the next two years,” Western Connecticut director of athletics Lori Mazza said in a statement. “The addition of new intercollegiate sports will increase the total number of intercollegiate teams at WestConn to 23. The additions include women’s golf, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and both indoor and outdoor track & field for men and women. The recruitment of athletes for these teams will commence immediately.”

The men’s hockey team, currently playing successfully at the ACHA level, will step up to join the NCAA and compete in the inaugural season within the LEC, starting to compete in the 2025-26 season. The women’s team will start at the ACHA level in fall 2024, with plans to achieve NCAA status by 2026-27.

Both teams will use the Danbury Ice Arena near the Midtown campus for practice and home games.

“As we usher in a new chapter for WestConn athletics, we’re excited about the enhanced opportunities awaiting our community,” Mazza said. “Given the growing interest from prospective and current students in these sports, we are eager to not only fulfill this demand, but also to help further boost enrollment at our university. It’s the perfect moment to expand into sports such as ice hockey, track and field, and women’s golf. We’re committed to sustaining a dynamic and competitive sports program, bolstered by ongoing strategic support from our administration, ensuring that athletics continue to be a pillar of the student experience here. We appreciate our community partners, and look forward to the future of WestConn athletics, our university, and our community.”