NCAA D-III hockey men’s national tournament going from 12 teams to 14 teams, while women’s tournament moving from 11 teams to 12 teams

The NCAA Division III Management Council took action this week to support expanding the football championship bracket from 32 to 40 teams and to change the championship access ratio for all team sports to 1:6.

This means men’s hockey will go from a 12-team tournament to a 14-team tournament and women’s hockey from 11 teams to 12 teams.

In addition, there will also be a single at-large pool for bids, combining the previously used Pools B and C.

Additionally, the council approved the use of the NCAA Power Index for selection of at-large berths to team sports championships. The changes will go into effect starting with 2024 fall championships.