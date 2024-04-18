Saint Michael’s standout Ciancio tabbed winner of Northeast-10 Conference Sport Excellence Award for men’s hockey

Saint Michael’s junior David Ciancio has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Sport Excellence Award winner for his sport.

Ciancio becomes the sixth member of his program over the past 15 years voted the top men’s hockey scholar-athlete in the NE10. He is the second Purple Knight in as many years so honored, after current senior Marshall Murphy landed the accolade for 2022-23.

Ciancio adds to a postseason awards list that includes New England Hockey Writers Association (NEHWA) Division II/III All-Star, NE10 co-defensive player of the year, NE10 all-conference first team, and NE10 academic all-conference. The captain totaled eight goals and 11 assists in 29 games, tying for third in the NE10 in power-play goals (6), and blocked 68 shots as a veteran defenseman. The 2022-23 NE10 Elite 24 Award winner, Ciancio has a 3.85 cumulative grade-point average as a business administration and accounting double major. Ciancio is a five-time NE10 academic honor roll qualifier and earned a 2022-23 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) academic achievement award.

NE10 Sport Excellence Award winners are chosen by a vote of committee of athletic administrators and faculty athletic representatives. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) participated in at least half of the team’s competitions and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative GPA; and 3) completed at least one academic year at their current institution.