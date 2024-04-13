ST. PAUL, Minn. — Top overall seed Boston College is looking for its sixth NCAA championship in Saturday’s Men’s Frozen Four final, while Denver is seeking to become the first to 10.

They’ll play at 5 p.m. CT Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, which is hosting the championship for the fourth time. Minnesota won in 2002 and Minnesota Duluth earned titles in 2011 and 2018.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for subscribers, with John Buccigross and Colby Cohen on the call. A Spanish-language broadcast is on ESPN+. A pregame show starts at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2, and postgame celebration coverage will be on ESPN+.

Westwood One has rights for radio broadcasts distributed to local stations around the U.S. Brian Tripp, Dave Starman and Shireen Saski are on that broadcast.

The Boston College radio broadcast is on 850 AM in Boston and accessible online.

The Denver radio broadcast is on 104.3 FM in Denver and accessible online.