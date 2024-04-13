Michigan’s Nazar leaves Wolverines after sophomore season, inks NHL deal with Blackhawks

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have signed Michigan sophomore forward Frank Nazar III to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Nazar skated in 41 games with Michigan during the 2023-24 campaign, posting collegiate career highs in games played (41), goals (17), assists (24) and points (41). He tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals. Additionally, Nazar’s 17 goals ranked fourth among all Michigan skaters, while his 24 assists ranked fifth on the club.

A native of Mount Clemens, Mich., Nazar appeared in 54 games with Michigan from 2022 to 2024, totaling 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists). He helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship in 2023 and back-to-back Frozen Four appearances (2023, 2024) during his time in Ann Arbor.

Nazar, originally drafted by Chicago in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, also captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording eight assists in seven games. His eight helpers ranked third among all tournament skaters and second on the team.