USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn., including Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. CT.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways on four days at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub, 258 7th St W, near the Xcel Energy Center.

We previewed the Boston College-Denver national championship game and were joined by these guests:

Jeff Schulman, NCAA D-I men’s ice hockey committee chairman and Vermont AD

Jeff Fulton/Erik Martinson, NCAA officiating

Michelle Morgan, AHA

Sadie Lundquist, College Hockey Inc.

Andrew Mahoney, Boston Globe

If you won’t be in St. Paul, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Check out all of USCHO’s college hockey podcasts, including USCHO Weekend Review and USCHO Edge, plus our entire podcast archive.