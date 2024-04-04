Live from St. Paul: USCHO Frozen Four Live! podcast covers the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four

USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2024 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways on four days at Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub, 258 7th St W, near the Xcel Energy Center.

Here’s the schedule (all times Central):

Wednesday, April 5: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 6: Noon to 2 p.m.

Friday, April 7: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you won’t be in St. Paul, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

