Sunday, February 23, 2020

2019 NCAA Division I women’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Locations, dates:

First round: Campus sites, March 16.

Frozen Four: People’s United Center, Hamden, Conn., March 22 and 24

Qualifying teams: 8

Format: The top four teams according to the selection criteria will be seeded 1-4. The remaining four teams will be placed in the bracket based on relative strength as long as these pairings do not result in additional flights. All rounds are single elimination. More: NCAA Division I women’s tournament selection process

Automatic qualifiers: Postseason tournament champions from CHA, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and WCHA.

2019 bracket

Quarterfinals
March 16
Semifinals
March 22
Championship
March 24
1 Wisconsin
4
Syracuse
0
Madison, Wis.
4 Clarkson
2
Boston College
1
Potsdam, N.Y. (OT)
2 Minnesota
5
Princeton
2
Minneapolis
3 Northeastern
2
Cornell
3
Boston (OT)
Wisconsin
5
Clarkson
0
Hamden, Conn.
Minnesota
2
Cornell
0
Hamden, Conn.
Wisconsin
2
Minnesota
0
Hamden, Conn.

NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey committee

Anita Brenner, Cornell deputy athletic director

Katie Crowley, Boston College coach

Kate McAfee, New Hampshire associate athletic director

Mike Sisti, Mercyhurst coach

Abbey Strong, Minnesota Duluth assistant athletic director

