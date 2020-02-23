2019 NCAA Division I women’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament
Locations, dates:
• First round: Campus sites, March 16.
• Frozen Four: People’s United Center, Hamden, Conn., March 22 and 24
Qualifying teams: 8
Format: The top four teams according to the selection criteria will be seeded 1-4. The remaining four teams will be placed in the bracket based on relative strength as long as these pairings do not result in additional flights. All rounds are single elimination. More: NCAA Division I women’s tournament selection process
Automatic qualifiers: Postseason tournament champions from CHA, ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and WCHA.
2019 bracket
NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey committee
• Anita Brenner, Cornell deputy athletic director
• Katie Crowley, Boston College coach
• Kate McAfee, New Hampshire associate athletic director
• Mike Sisti, Mercyhurst coach
• Abbey Strong, Minnesota Duluth assistant athletic director