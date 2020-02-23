2019 NCAA Division III men’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Locations, dates:

• Selection show: March 3, TBA

• First round: Campus sites, March 9.

• Quarterfinals: Campus sites, March 16.

• Semifinals, finals: Host site TBA, March 22-23.

Qualifying teams: 12

Format: Four teams receive byes to the quarterfinals. Eight teams play in first-round games to fill the quarterfinal field. All rounds are single elimination.

Automatic qualifiers:

• Pool A: Eight postseason tournament champions — from CCC, MASCAC, MIAC, NEHC, NESCAC, NCHA, SUNYAC and UCHC

• Pool C: Four institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions