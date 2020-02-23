2019 NCAA Division III men’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament
Locations, dates:
• Selection show: March 3, TBA
• First round: Campus sites, March 9.
• Quarterfinals: Campus sites, March 16.
• Semifinals, finals: Host site TBA, March 22-23.
Qualifying teams: 12
Format: Four teams receive byes to the quarterfinals. Eight teams play in first-round games to fill the quarterfinal field. All rounds are single elimination.
Automatic qualifiers:
• Pool A: Eight postseason tournament champions — from CCC, MASCAC, MIAC, NEHC, NESCAC, NCHA, SUNYAC and UCHC
• Pool C: Four institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions
2019 bracket
NCAA Division III men’s ice hockey committee
• Tom Di Camillo, SUNYAC commissioner
• Jared Phillips, Gustavus Adolphus assistant athletic director
• Craig Russell, Plymouth State coach
• Mike Szkodzinski, Lawrence coach