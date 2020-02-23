Quantcast
Sunday, February 23, 2020

2019 NCAA Division III men’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Locations, dates:

Selection show: March 3, TBA

First round: Campus sites, March 9.

Quarterfinals: Campus sites, March 16.

Semifinals, finals: Host site TBA, March 22-23.

Qualifying teams: 12

Format: Four teams receive byes to the quarterfinals. Eight teams play in first-round games to fill the quarterfinal field. All rounds are single elimination.

Automatic qualifiers:

Pool A: Eight postseason tournament champions — from CCC, MASCAC, MIAC, NEHC, NESCAC, NCHA, SUNYAC and UCHC

Pool C: Four institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions

2019 bracket

First round
March 9
Quarterfinals
March 16
Semifinals
March 22
Championship
March 23
St. Norbert
4
Augsburg
3
Green Bay, Wis. (OT)
Hobart
2
Plymouth State
1
Geneva, N.Y.
UMass Boston
4
Manhattanville
6
Boston
Trinity
1
U. of New England
2
Trinity, Conn.
Wis.-Stevens Point
3
St. Norbert
0
Stevens Point, Wis.
Oswego
2
Hobart
3
Oswego, N.Y.
Geneseo
8
Manhattanville
2
Geneseo, N.Y.
Norwich
2
U. of New England
1
Northfield, Vt. (OT)
Wis.-Stevens Point
5
Hobart
3
Stevens Point, Wis.
Geneseo
2
Norwich
4
Stevens Point, Wis.
Wis.-Stevens Point
3
Norwich
2
Stevens Point, Wis. (OT)

NCAA Division III men’s ice hockey committee

Tom Di Camillo, SUNYAC commissioner

Jared Phillips, Gustavus Adolphus assistant athletic director

Craig Russell, Plymouth State coach

Mike Szkodzinski, Lawrence coach

©1996-2020 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online