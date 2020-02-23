Quantcast
Sunday, February 23, 2020

2019 NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament

Location, dates:

Selection show: March 3, TBA

First round: Campus sites, March 6

Quarterfinals: Campus sites, March 9.

Semifinals, finals: Campus site, March 15 and 16.

Qualifying teams: 10

Format: Two first-round games are played to complete the quarterfinal field. Four quarterfinal games are played to determine the semifinal field. Semifinal winners meet in championship game.

Automatic qualifiers:

Pool A: Postseason tournament champions from CHC, MIAC, NEHC, NESCAC, NEWHL and NCHA

Pool B: One institution from group of schools in conferences that do not qualify for Pool A consideration (UCHC, WIAC)

Pool C: Three institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions, and the remaining teams in Pool B

2019 bracket

First round
March 6
Quarterfinals
March 9
Semifinals
March 15
Championship
March 16
Plattsburgh
3
Endicott
2
Plattsburgh, N.Y. (OT)
Williams
3
Norwich
1
Williamstown, Mass.
St. Thomas
4
Wis.-Eau Claire
3
Mendota Heights, Minn.
Hamline
5
Wis.-River Falls
1
St. Paul, Minn.
Elmira
2
Adrian
3
Elmira, N.Y. (OT)
Plattsburgh
5
Williams
3
Plattsburgh, N.Y.
St. Thomas
0
Hamline
3
Mendota Heights, Minn.
Adrian
1
Plattsburgh
4
Mendota Heights, Minn.
Hamline
0
Plattsburgh
4
Mendota Heights, Minn.
Third-place game
St. Thomas
0
Adrian
1
Mendota Heights, Minn.

NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey committee

Crystal Lanning, Wisconsin-River Falls athletic director (chair)

Katie Boldvich, Colonial Hockey and NEHC commissioner

Jackie MacMillan, St. Scholastica coach

Bill Mandigo, Middlebury coach

Deborah Steward, Hobart and William Smith athletic director

