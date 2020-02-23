2019 NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament

2019 tournament
Location, dates:
• Selection show: March 3, TBA
• First round: Campus sites, March 6
• Quarterfinals: Campus sites, March 9.
• Semifinals, finals: Campus site, March 15 and 16.
Qualifying teams: 10
Format: Two first-round games are played to complete the quarterfinal field. Four quarterfinal games are played to determine the semifinal field. Semifinal winners meet in championship game.
Automatic qualifiers:
• Pool A: Postseason tournament champions from CHC, MIAC, NEHC, NESCAC, NEWHL and NCHA
• Pool B: One institution from group of schools in conferences that do not qualify for Pool A consideration (UCHC, WIAC)
• Pool C: Three institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not their conference champions, and the remaining teams in Pool B
2019 bracket
NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey committee
• Crystal Lanning, Wisconsin-River Falls athletic director (chair)
• Katie Boldvich, Colonial Hockey and NEHC commissioner
• Jackie MacMillan, St. Scholastica coach
• Bill Mandigo, Middlebury coach
• Deborah Steward, Hobart and William Smith athletic director