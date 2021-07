NCAA player rankings, selections in 2021 NHL Draft

NCAA players or recruits who are in the final Central Scouting rankings for the July 23-24 NHL Draft. This list will be updated as players are selected.

NCAA commitments listed are per College Hockey Inc. and as of July 20, 2021.

Rankings are from NHL Central Scouting and broken down by position and geography: NA-S — North American skaters; NA-G — North American goalies; INT-S — International skaters; INT-G — International goalies.