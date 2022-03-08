Pro signings by NCAA hockey players, 2022 offseason

Know of other pro signings not listed here? Send us a note.
Early departures
NCAA players who have signed professional contracts in the 2022 offseason with eligibility remaining:
|Player's name
|Position
|Class
|School
|Pro team (league)
|2021-22 statistics
Senior signings
NCAA seniors who have signed professional contracts in the 2022 offseason, from available information:
|Player's name
|Position
|School
|Pro team (league)
|2021-22 statistics
|Connor Inger
|F
|New England College
|Quad City (SPHL)
|12-14-26 (25)
|Ryan Romeo
|F
|Brockport
|Trois-Rivières (ECHL)
|12-25-37 (27)
|Cory Dennis
|D
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Pensacola (SPHL)
|9-7-16 (25)