United States World Junior team boasts 20 current or former NCAA players, 22 NHL draft picks

LOWELL, MA - OCTOBER 25: Trevor Zegras #13 of the Boston University Terriers. The UMass-Lowell River Hawks play host to the Boston University Terriers during NCAA men's hockey at the Tsongas Center on October 24, 2019 in Lowell, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon) (Rich Gagnon)
Trevor Zegras is a freshman forward at Boston University and a top prospect of the Anaheim Ducks (photo: Rich Gagnon).

USA Hockey on Monday named 23 players to the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team set to compete in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

The group, which will look to help the U.S. build upon its record streak of four straight years with a medal in the event, features five members of the silver medal-winning 2019 U.S. National Junior Team, including goaltender Spencer Knight (Boston College), defensemen K’Andre Miller (Wisconsin) and Mattias Samuelsson (Western Michigan), and forwards Jack Drury (Harvard) and Oliver Wahlstrom (BC, now with AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers).

“We’ve asked the guys to give everything they had throughout this process and they did,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “These are tough decisions, but we believe these are the 23 best players to achieve our goal.”

TEAM USA – 2020 NATIONAL JUNIOR TEAM

Player's NamePosition2019-20 Team
Spencer KnightGBoston College
Isaiah SavilleGOmaha
Dustin WolfGEverett (WHL)
Ty EmbersonDWisconsin
Jordan HarrisDNortheastern
Zac JonesDMassachusetts
K'Andre MillerDWisconsin
Mattias SamuelssonDWestern MIchigan
Spencer StastneyDNotre Dame
Cam YorkDMichigan
John BeecherFMichigan
Bobby BrinkFDenver
Cole CaufieldFWisconsin
Jack DruryFHarvard
Parker FordFProvidence
Curtis HallFYale
Arthur KaliyevFHamilton (OHL)
Shane PintoFNorth Dakota
Jacob PivonkaFNotre Dame
Nick RobertsonFPeterborough (OHL)
Alex TurcotteFWisconsin
Oliver WahlstromFBridgeport (AHL) *Boston College 2018-19
Trevor ZegrasFBoston University

Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth) is Team USA’s head coach, joined by assistants David Lassonde (Dartmouth), Steve Miller (Ohio State), Jerry Keefe (Northeastern) and Brett Larson (St. Cloud State).

