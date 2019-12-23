United States World Junior team boasts 20 current or former NCAA players, 22 NHL draft picks

USA Hockey on Monday named 23 players to the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team set to compete in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

The group, which will look to help the U.S. build upon its record streak of four straight years with a medal in the event, features five members of the silver medal-winning 2019 U.S. National Junior Team, including goaltender Spencer Knight (Boston College), defensemen K’Andre Miller (Wisconsin) and Mattias Samuelsson (Western Michigan), and forwards Jack Drury (Harvard) and Oliver Wahlstrom (BC, now with AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers).

“We’ve asked the guys to give everything they had throughout this process and they did,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “These are tough decisions, but we believe these are the 23 best players to achieve our goal.”

TEAM USA – 2020 NATIONAL JUNIOR TEAM

Player's Name Position 2019-20 Team Spencer Knight G Boston College Isaiah Saville G Omaha Dustin Wolf G Everett (WHL) Ty Emberson D Wisconsin Jordan Harris D Northeastern Zac Jones D Massachusetts K'Andre Miller D Wisconsin Mattias Samuelsson D Western MIchigan Spencer Stastney D Notre Dame Cam York D Michigan John Beecher F Michigan Bobby Brink F Denver Cole Caufield F Wisconsin Jack Drury F Harvard Parker Ford F Providence Curtis Hall F Yale Arthur Kaliyev F Hamilton (OHL) Shane Pinto F North Dakota Jacob Pivonka F Notre Dame Nick Robertson F Peterborough (OHL) Alex Turcotte F Wisconsin Oliver Wahlstrom F Bridgeport (AHL) *Boston College 2018-19 Trevor Zegras F Boston University

Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth) is Team USA’s head coach, joined by assistants David Lassonde (Dartmouth), Steve Miller (Ohio State), Jerry Keefe (Northeastern) and Brett Larson (St. Cloud State).