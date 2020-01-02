ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan. 3-8

http://https://ssl.c.photoshelter.com/img-get/I0000fsrly3voqzM/s/700/I0000fsrly3voqzM.jpg

Every ECAC team except Colgate is in action as the post-holiday schedule heats up. Here’s a look at the schedule. All games are at 7 p.m. except for those at the Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas.

Nate:

Last time: 8-2-3

Overall: 67-39-12

Mark:

Last time: 9-2-2

Overall: 66-40-11

Friday, Jan. 3

Rensselaer at Clarkson

Nate: The Golden Knights were on a roll before the holiday break, and I don’t see that changing. Clarkson 5-2

Mark: The Golden Knights are riding a 9-1-1 streak. Clarkson 4-1

Dartmouth at Princeton

Nate: The Big Green have scored four or more goals in three consecutive games. Princeton hasn’t hit that mark since its second game of the season. Dartmouth 5-2

Mark: The Big Green build on their victory in the Ledyard Bank Classic. Dartmouth 5-3

Harvard at Quinnipiac

Nate: The Bobcats started the second half with a sweep of Princeton, but the Crimson present a tougher challenge. Harvard 4-1

Mark:The Bobcats will be looking to avenge a 7-2 beating at Harvard in November. Quinnipiac 4-2

Union at St. Lawrence

Nate: Union lost to one-win Vermont last weekend, and then tied then No. 13 Providence. That inconsistency makes it tough to get a read on the Dutchmen, but Union should be able to squeak out a win against the Saints. Union 3-2

Mark: Zach Emelifeonwu of the Dutchmen has been thrown out of the last two games for dirty hits. Can he make it three in a row? Union, 2-1

Yale at New Hampshire

Nate: The Wildcats are .500 team overall, but 5-1 at home. New Hampshire 3-1

Mark: In a meeting of teams with subpar save percentages — .890 for the Wildcats and .884 for the Bulldogs – look for a high-scoring game. New Hampshire 6-4

Ohio State vs. Cornell, 8:30 PST (Fortress Invitational, Las Vegas)

Nate: The Buckeyes have played well this season, but haven’t faced a team playing at Cornell’s level. Cornell 3-2

Mark: This meeting of Top 10 teams should be a nice introduction to college hockey for fans in Las Vegas. Ohio State swept Colgate last weekend. Cornell hasn’t played since Dec. 7. Advantage Buckeyes. Ohio State 3-2

Saturday, Jan. 4

Union at Clarkson

Nate: Union has struggled to score, while Clarkson has been airtight defensively. Clarkson 3-1

Mark: Golden Knights are too much for the Dutchmen to handle. Clarkson 5-2

Harvard at Princeton

Nate: The Crimson simply have too much firepower in the lineup. Harvard 4-1

Mark: The Tigers remain winless in the ECAC. Harvard 6-2

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac

Nate: After a loss to Harvard Friday, I don’t see the Bobcats getting swept at home. Quinnipiac 3-2

Mark: After beating Harvard on Friday, Bobcats make it five wins in a row. Quinnipiac 3-1

Rensselaer at St. Lawrence

Nate: This is a matchup of two struggling teams, but the Saints are at home. St. Lawrence 3-2

Mark: The Engineers gain a split in the North Country. Rensselaer 2-1

Brown at New Hampshire

Nate: The Bears can’t score and the Wildcats play well at home. New Hampshire 3-1

Mark: Wildcats were 3-3-1 in non-conference games heading into the weekend. Bears were 0-3. New Hampshire 4-1

Cornell vs. Army West Point/Providence 5:30 p.m./.9:00 pm PST

Nate: I’m assuming Providence will advance to face Cornell in the championship game. The Friars are a high-scoring team, but Cornell’s defense has been strong all season. Cornell 3-2

Mark: Whether their opponent is PC or Army, look for the Big Red to get back in the win column after losing two in a row. Cornell 2-1

Tuesday, Jan.7

Yale at Vermont

Nate: The Catamounts entered the weekend with two consecutive wins after only winning one game in the first half. Vermont 2-1

Mark: Yale has a tough time scoring. Catamount goalie Stefanos Lekkas is hard to beat. Vermont 2-0

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Brown at Boston University

Nate: This is the first non-exhibition game in a month for Boston University, but the Terriers have a lot of offensive weapons in their lineup. Boston University 4-1

Mark: It’s going to be a long second half unless the Bears find a way to score more goals. BU 4-2