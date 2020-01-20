Air Force, Colorado College to play outdoor game at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 17

Air Force and Colorado College will meet in the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium on Monday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. MST.

This will be the first collegiate hockey game ever played in Falcon Stadium and the first outdoor game ever for Air Force. It will be Colorado College’s second outdoor game.

Prior to the Faceoff at Falcon Stadium, Air Force and Colorado College will play on Friday, Feb. 14, at Broadmoor World Arena. The game in Falcon Stadium will be the 78th meeting between the Falcons and Tigers. Air Force has won six of the last nine meetings in the series.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to play at Falcon Stadium,” said Air Force coach Frank Serratore in a statement. “Our program has never participated in an outdoor game. This one will be extra special because it’s being played on our campus against our crosstown rival. I strongly encourage the entire front range community to attend and cheer on their local college teams, and experience what may very well be a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Colorado College currently has possession of the Pikes Peak Trophy and owns a 61-13-2 advantage in the series.

The Tigers faced off against Denver in the “Battle on Blake,” an outdoor game at Coors Field on Feb. 20, 2016, that drew more than 35,000 fans.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to play another outdoor game,” Colorado College coach Mike Haviland said. “Our players had such a wonderful experience at Coors Field and this game should not be any different. This also is a great chance for Colorado Springs hockey fans to watch a game in such a unique setting.”