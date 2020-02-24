Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 24

RPI at (1) Cornell

Maddie Mills had two goals and an assist to lead Cornell to a 4-0 win over RPI. Kristin O’Neill also had a goal and an assist in the win.

Union at (1) Cornell

Cornell jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period thanks to goals from Maddie Mills, Gillis Frechette, Kendra Nealey and Joie Phelps. Rachel de Period scored midway through the third to put Union on the board. Mills added a power play goal to make it 5-1. Union got late power play goals from Katelynn Russ and Emily King to cut the lead to 5-3, but could not complete the comeback.

(2) Wisconsin at (9) Minnesota Duluth

Ryleigh Houston’s first-period goal had UMD up 1-0 after the first period, but the Badgers responded. Sophie Shirley scored less than a minute into the second period. Grace Bowlby put Wisconsin ahead with a power play goal to make it 2-1 heading into the final frame. Daryl Watts scored early in the third and Brette Pettet added another to go with her two assists to give the Badgers a 4-1 win. On Sunday, Kylie Hanley scored a power play goal in the first and Ryleigh Houston scored a short-handed goal in the second to give UMD a 2-0 lead. Abby Roque responded with an extra-attacker goal and Alexis Mauermann tied the game for Wisconsin heading into the second intermission. Daryl Watts scored less than a minute into the third to give the Badgers their first lead of the game. Sydney Brodt scored twice in less than three minutes to put the Bulldogs back on top again, 4-3. Anna Klein extended the UMD lead to 5-3 with a goal with 3:32 to go and it looked like Minnesota Duluth would get the win. But Wisconsin scored twice in :44 during the final minute of regulation to tie the game at five and force overtime. Sophie Shirley scored on the power play and Roque scored her second of the game with 15 seconds left on the clock. The teams could not find a winner in overtime, but in 3-on-3, Watts took the puck from one end to the other to beat Maddie Rooney and earn an extra conference point for Wisconsin. With her three assists in the win, Watts set a new Badger record for assists in a season with 49. She also scored her 200th career point. With the point from the tie, the Badgers took sole lead in the WCHA and earned their eighth regular season conference title.

Minnesota State at (3) Minnesota

In game one, Taylor Heise had two goals and two assists to lead the Gophers to a 5-1 win over the Mavericks. Heise scored twice and Sarah Potomak and Alex Woken each had a goal to have Minnesota up 4-0 through the first two periods. Kelsey King scored early in the third to avoid the shut out, but Grace Zumwinkle’s goal a few minutes later ensured MSU could not gain momentum or mount a comeback. On Saturday, Sarah Potomak had a goal and an assist while Amy Potomak and Grace Zumwinkle also found the back of the net to lead Minnesota to a 3-0 win and weekend sweep. Saturday’s win with Minnesota coach Brad Frost’s 400th career victory.

Merrimack vs (3) Northeastern

On Friday, Alina Mueller scored midway through the first period and that stood as the only goal for more than 40 minutes. In the third, Payton Anderson and Miceala Sindoris extended the Huskies’ lead and ensured a 3-0 win for Northeastern. In the second game, Alina Mueller, Brooke Hobson and Mia Brown each scored for Northeastern to give them a second-straight 3-0 win and weekend sweep.

St. Cloud State at (5) Ohio State

Liz Schepers, Jincy Dunne and Brooke Bink all scored to give Ohio State a 3-0 win in the first game of this series. On Saturday, Tatum Skaggs and Jenn Gardiner scored in the first to put the Buckeyes up 2-0. Hallie Theodosopoulous found the back of the net just 29 seconds in to the second to make it a 2-1 game. Ohio State responded with goals from Bink, Gabby Rosenthal, Elise Riemenschneider and Sophie Jacques. Olivia Cvar scored twice in 19 seconds to make it 5-3, but St. Cloud State couldn’t complete the comeback and the Buckeyes swept the weekend. That was Riemenschneider’s first career goal, scored on her senior day. Emma Maltais’ assist on that tally was her 55th point of the year, a new Buckeye season scoring record.

Brown at (6) Princeton

Just one of the six goals in this game was scored at equal strength. Sylvie Wallin and Maggie Connors had power play goals to put Princeton up 2-0. Maybelline Beiring had an extra-attacker tally of her own to cut the lead in half, but then Carly Bullock took over the game, scoring three in a row to put the game away and lead the Tigers to a 5-1 win with a four point night. Claire Thompson had three assists for Princeton, as well.

Yale at (6) Princeton

Princeton tied their program record for wins with a 5-1 victory over Yale. Rebecca Vanstone put the Bulldogs on the board first, but from there it was all Princeton as Sarah Fillier and Carly Bullock each scored twice and had an assist and Shannon Griffin also lit the lamp.

(7) Clarkson at Harvard

Elizabeth Giguere was named a Patty Kazmaier Top Ten Finalist this week and responded by scoring all four of Clarkson’s goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 win over Harvard. Kat Hughes was the goal-scorer for the Crimson in the loss.

(7) Clarkson at Dartmouth

Georgia Kraus had Dartmouth up 1-0 after the first period. Gabrielle David tied the game with eight seconds left in the second period and Elizabeth Giguere scored her fifth goal of the season to give Clarkson the 2-1 win.

Connecticut at (8) Boston University

BU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Julia Nearis, Jesse Compher and Courtney Correia. Taylor Wabick cut the lead to two before the end of the period to make it 3-1 Terriers at the first intermission. Compher and Sammy Davis scored in the third to extend the Boston University lead to 5-1. Viki Harkness scored on the power play midway through the third, but Nara Elia responded for BU to give them a 6-2 win. On Saturday, Elia and Nataza Tarnowski each had a goal and assist and Abby Cook also found the net to put the Terriers up 3-0 by the end of the first. Jessie Aney scored for UConn in the second, but U held their 3-1 win and preserved the weekend sweep.

Yale at (10) Quinnipiac

With the win on Friday, Yale tied a program record for wins in a season and set a new record for conference wins in a season.

Brown at (10) Quinnipiac

Renee Saltness had two goals and two assists while Sarah Coutu-Godbout had a goal and three assists to lead the Bobcats to a 9-1 win. Zoe Boyd, Kati Tabin, Grace Markey, Taylor Girard and Sadie Peart scored for Quinnipiac in the win. Lucinda Quigley was the goal-scorer for Brown in the loss.

NEWHA Championship

4 LIU at 3 Saint Anselm

The LIU Sharks won the conference tournament crown in their first season thanks to a 1-0 win over Saint Anselm on Sunday. Saint Anselm advanced to the championship game by winning the longest game in women’s hockey history on Saturday. The Hawks defeated Franklin Pierce in the 5th overtime of a game that lasted 147:24. Paula Bergstrom scored LIU’s goal and the Sharks’ freshman goalie Kenzie Harmison had 27 saves. The win completed a stellar tournament for Harmison, who was named tournament MVP after posting three straight shutouts and 85 saves.