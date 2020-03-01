Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 28-29

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 24 fared in games over the Feb. 28-29 weekend.

No. 1 Cornell (23-2-4)

02/28/2020 – St. Lawrence 0 at No. 1 Cornell 5

02/29/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at No. 1 Cornell 5

No. 2 Minnesota State (29-5-2)

02/28/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 1 at No. 11 Bemidji State 3

02/29/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 4 at No. 11 Bemidji State 1

No. 3 North Dakota (25-4-4)

02/28/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 3

02/29/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 4 Boston College (23-8-1)

02/27/2020 – Merrimack 1 at No. 4 Boston College 6

02/29/2020 – No. 4 Boston College 4 at Boston University 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (20-10-2)

02/28/2020 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4 at Colorado College 2

02/29/2020 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 6 at Colorado College 1

No. 6 Denver (20-9-5)

02/28/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at RV St. Cloud State 5

02/29/2020 – No. 6 Denver 5 at RV St. Cloud State 2

No. 7 Clarkson (23-8-3)

02/28/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at Colgate 1 (OT)

02/29/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at No. 1 Cornell 5

No. 8 Massachusetts (20-11-2)

02/28/2020 – No. 8 Massachusetts 2 at RV Connecticut 3

02/29/2020 – RV Connecticut 3 at No. 8 Massachusetts 4

No. 9 Penn State (20-10-4)

Did not play.

No. 10 Ohio State (18-11-5)

02/28/2020 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 2

02/29/2020 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 3 (OT)

No. 11 Bemidji State (20-9-5)

02/28/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 1 at No. 11 Bemidji State 3

02/29/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 4 at No. 11 Bemidji State 1

No. 12 UMass Lowell (17-10-6)

02/28/2020 – RV New Hampshire 2 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 2 (OT)

02/29/2020 – No. 12 UMass Lowell 3 at RV New Hampshire 2

No. 13 Northeastern (17-12-3)

02/28/2020 – No. 13 Northeastern 2 at Vermont 4

02/29/2020 – No. 13 Northeastern 1 at Vermont 3

No. 14 Arizona State (22-11-3)

Did not play.

No. 15 Maine (17-11-5)

02/29/2020 – No. 15 Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3

No. 16 Western Michigan (16-13-5)

02/28/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 3

02/29/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 17 Quinnipiac (21-11-2)

02/28/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 17 Quinnipiac 2

02/29/2020 – Yale 0 at No. 17 Quinnipiac 5

No. 18 Minnesota (14-13-7)

02/28/2020 – RV Michigan 2 at No. 18 Minnesota 2 (OT)

02/29/2020 – RV Michigan 2 at No. 18 Minnesota 1

No. 19 Providence (16-11-6)

02/29/2020 – No. 15 Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3

No. 20 AIC (21-12-1)

02/26/2020 – No. 20 AIC 3 at RV Sacred Heart 5

02/29/2020 – No. 20 AIC 4 at Army 1

RV = Received Votes