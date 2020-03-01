Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 28-29

2020 February 21University North Dakota and St. Cloud State University and meet in NCHC conference game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, MN (Bradley K. Olson)
North Dakota swept Western Michigan over the weekend to become 2020 Penrose Cup champions as NCHC regular-season titlists (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 24 fared in games over the Feb. 28-29 weekend.

No. 1 Cornell (23-2-4)
02/28/2020 – St. Lawrence 0 at No. 1 Cornell 5
02/29/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at No. 1 Cornell 5

No. 2 Minnesota State (29-5-2)
02/28/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 1 at No. 11 Bemidji State 3
02/29/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 4 at No. 11 Bemidji State 1

No. 3 North Dakota (25-4-4)
02/28/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 3
02/29/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 4 Boston College (23-8-1)
02/27/2020 – Merrimack 1 at No. 4 Boston College 6
02/29/2020 – No. 4 Boston College 4 at Boston University 1

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (20-10-2)
02/28/2020 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4 at Colorado College 2
02/29/2020 – No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 6 at Colorado College 1

No. 6 Denver (20-9-5)
02/28/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at RV St. Cloud State 5
02/29/2020 – No. 6 Denver 5 at RV St. Cloud State 2

No. 7 Clarkson (23-8-3)
02/28/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at Colgate 1 (OT)
02/29/2020 – No. 7 Clarkson 1 at No. 1 Cornell 5

No. 8 Massachusetts (20-11-2)
02/28/2020 – No. 8 Massachusetts 2 at RV Connecticut 3
02/29/2020 – RV Connecticut 3 at No. 8 Massachusetts 4

No. 9 Penn State (20-10-4)
Did not play.

No. 10 Ohio State (18-11-5)
02/28/2020 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 2
02/29/2020 – Wisconsin 3 at No. 10 Ohio State 3 (OT)

No. 11 Bemidji State (20-9-5)
02/28/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 1 at No. 11 Bemidji State 3
02/29/2020 – No. 2 Minnesota State 4 at No. 11 Bemidji State 1

No. 12 UMass Lowell (17-10-6)
02/28/2020 – RV New Hampshire 2 at No. 12 UMass Lowell 2 (OT)
02/29/2020 – No. 12 UMass Lowell 3 at RV New Hampshire 2

No. 13 Northeastern (17-12-3)
02/28/2020 – No. 13 Northeastern 2 at Vermont 4
02/29/2020 – No. 13 Northeastern 1 at Vermont 3

No. 14 Arizona State (22-11-3)
Did not play.

No. 15 Maine (17-11-5)
02/29/2020 – No. 15 Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3

No. 16 Western Michigan (16-13-5)
02/28/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 3
02/29/2020 – No. 16 Western Michigan 1 at No. 3 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 17 Quinnipiac (21-11-2)
02/28/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 17 Quinnipiac 2
02/29/2020 – Yale 0 at No. 17 Quinnipiac 5

No. 18 Minnesota (14-13-7)
02/28/2020 – RV Michigan 2 at No. 18 Minnesota 2 (OT)
02/29/2020 – RV Michigan 2 at No. 18 Minnesota 1

No. 19 Providence (16-11-6)
02/29/2020 – No. 15 Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3

No. 20 AIC (21-12-1)
02/26/2020 – No. 20 AIC 3 at RV Sacred Heart 5
02/29/2020 – No. 20 AIC 4 at Army 1

RV = Received Votes

