Women’s D-III picks March 6: conference tournament finals offer competitive games

Friday, March 6

St. Scholastica at Lake Forest

St. Scholastica scored a big upset last week, but Lake Forest, despite it’s bouts of inconsistency is the second-best team in the country for a reason. Lake Forest 3-1

Saturday, March 7

Colonial Hockey

University of New England at Endicott

The Gulls are undefeated in conference play. UNE will make this a tough game, but look for Endicott to prevail. Endicott 3-1

MIAC

Augsburg at Gustavus

Augsburg has quietly snuck up on teams all year, but the Gusties won the MIAC for a reason. I like them to take this game in close contest that might go to OT. Gustavus Adolphus 2-1

NCHA

Lake Forest at Adian

Assuming I’m right about the Friday game, this matchup is intriguing. Lake Forest was the only team to defeat Adrian in conference play. The Foresters have been inconsistent at times, but are dangerous. Adrian has four of the best players in the league though, plus a goaltender who can shut down opposing teams. Adrian 3-2

NEHC

Suffolk at Norwich

Norwich hasn’t lost all year long in NEHC play, and the Cadets boast the likely Laura Hurd Award winner in Amanda Conway. On top of that, Norwich needs to win this game to make the NCAA tournament. I think they will. Norwich 4-1

NESCAC

I see Middebury winning this tournamemt.

Hamilton at Middlebury

Hamilton hung the only conference loss on Middlebury this season, but in the other games the Panthers rolled. Middlebury is at home and should roll. Middlebury 3-0

Amherst versus Colby

A couple weeks ago the Mules won and tied against Amherst. It’s hard to continue to have success against the same team. Amherst 2-1<s/trong>

Amherst at Middlebury

The Panthers just have too much depth. Middlebury 3-1

NEWHL

Oswego at Plattsburgh

The Lakers have been the second-best team in the league and are a strong opponent, but they’ve never finished a game closer than two goals behind the Cardinals this season. I don’t think this will be a blowout, but hard to see anything but a Cardinals win. Plattsburgh 4-1

UCHC

Stevenson at Elmira

The last time these two faced off Elmira barely escaped with a win. I think the Soaring Eagles are better now and while this will still be a tough battle, I see them moving onto the final. Elmira 3-1

Williams Smith versus Manhattanville

These two teams are big offensive squads with some defensive holes. Their last time out they scored nine goals between them. They each have a scorer in the top four nationally. Something tells me the Valiants pull this out. Manhattanville 4-3

Manhattanville at Elmira

Assuming I’m right about the semis, these two will face off for the league title. Elmira will want to avoid not making the NCAA tourament given their team’s history, and they are a better defensive team. Elmira 4-2

WIAC

Wisconsin-River Falls at Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Winning the tournament doesn’t give an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament, but these have been two of the best teams in the country all year and they should both qualify. Wis.-Eau Claire won the season series 2-1, but the Falcons won the last time out. I’m still going with home ice. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2-1