Pair of Minnesota State standouts highlight 2019-20 All-USCHO First Team honorees

The 2019-20 All-USCHO First Team is made up of, left to right, forwards Jordan Kawaguchi, Jack Dugan and Marc Michaelis, defensemen Scott Perunovich and David Farrance, and goaltender Dryden McKay.

The staff of USCHO.com is proud to announce the three All-USCHO teams for the 2019-20 season.

These teams were voted on by all 12 conference columnists and any 2020 playoff games that were contested were taken into consideration.

All-USCHO First Team

Player's NamePositionClassSchool2019-20 stats (games)
Jordan KawaguchiFJr.North Dakota15-30-45 (33)
Jack DuganFSo.Providence10-42-52 (34)
Marc MichaelisFSr.Minnesota State20-24-44 (31)
Scott PerunovichDJr.Minnesota Duluth6-34-40 (34)
David FarranceDJr.Boston University14-29-43 (34)
Dryden McKayGSo.Minnesota State30-4-2, 1.31, .942
The 2019-20 All-USCHO Second Team is comprised of forwards Jack Drury, Tyce Thompson and Alex Newhook, defensemen Alec Rauhauser and Jack Rathbone, and goalie Jeremy Swayman.

All-USCHO Second Team

Player's NamePositionClassSchool2019-20 stats (games)
Jack DruryFSo.Harvard20-19-39 (28)
Tyce ThompsonFSo.Providence19-25-44 (34)
Alex NewhookFFr.Boston College19-23-42 (34)
Alec RauhauserDSr.Bowling Green11-24-35 (38)
Jack RathboneDSo.Harvard7-24-31 (28)
Jeremy SwaymanGJr.Maine18-11-5, 2.07, .939
The 2019-20 All-USCHO Third Team includes forwards Nick Abruzzese, John Leonard and Griffin Loughran, defensemen Mike Lee and Brinson Pasichnuk, and goaltender Matthew Galajda.

All-USCHO Third Team

Player's NamePositionClassSchool2019-20 stats (games)
Nick AbruzzeseFFr.Harvard14-30-44 (31)
John LeonardFJr.Massachusetts27-10-37 (33)
Griffin LoughranFSo.Northern Michigan23-16-39 (37)
Mike LeeDSr.Sacred Heart5-28-33 (33)
Brinson PasichnukDSr.Arizona State11-26-37 (36)
Matthew GalajdaGJr.Cornell23-2-4, 1.56, .931

The USCHO Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday, followed by the USCHO Rookie of the Year on Thursday and the USCHO Player of the Year on Friday.

