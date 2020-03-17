Pair of Minnesota State standouts highlight 2019-20 All-USCHO First Team honorees

The staff of USCHO.com is proud to announce the three All-USCHO teams for the 2019-20 season.
These teams were voted on by all 12 conference columnists and any 2020 playoff games that were contested were taken into consideration.
All-USCHO First Team
|Player's Name
|Position
|Class
|School
|2019-20 stats (games)
|Jordan Kawaguchi
|F
|Jr.
|North Dakota
|15-30-45 (33)
|Jack Dugan
|F
|So.
|Providence
|10-42-52 (34)
|Marc Michaelis
|F
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|20-24-44 (31)
|Scott Perunovich
|D
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|6-34-40 (34)
|David Farrance
|D
|Jr.
|Boston University
|14-29-43 (34)
|Dryden McKay
|G
|So.
|Minnesota State
|30-4-2, 1.31, .942
All-USCHO Second Team
|Player's Name
|Position
|Class
|School
|2019-20 stats (games)
|Jack Drury
|F
|So.
|Harvard
|20-19-39 (28)
|Tyce Thompson
|F
|So.
|Providence
|19-25-44 (34)
|Alex Newhook
|F
|Fr.
|Boston College
|19-23-42 (34)
|Alec Rauhauser
|D
|Sr.
|Bowling Green
|11-24-35 (38)
|Jack Rathbone
|D
|So.
|Harvard
|7-24-31 (28)
|Jeremy Swayman
|G
|Jr.
|Maine
|18-11-5, 2.07, .939
All-USCHO Third Team
|Player's Name
|Position
|Class
|School
|2019-20 stats (games)
|Nick Abruzzese
|F
|Fr.
|Harvard
|14-30-44 (31)
|John Leonard
|F
|Jr.
|Massachusetts
|27-10-37 (33)
|Griffin Loughran
|F
|So.
|Northern Michigan
|23-16-39 (37)
|Mike Lee
|D
|Sr.
|Sacred Heart
|5-28-33 (33)
|Brinson Pasichnuk
|D
|Sr.
|Arizona State
|11-26-37 (36)
|Matthew Galajda
|G
|Jr.
|Cornell
|23-2-4, 1.56, .931
The USCHO Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday, followed by the USCHO Rookie of the Year on Thursday and the USCHO Player of the Year on Friday.