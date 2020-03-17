Pair of Minnesota State standouts highlight 2019-20 All-USCHO First Team honorees

The staff of USCHO.com is proud to announce the three All-USCHO teams for the 2019-20 season.

These teams were voted on by all 12 conference columnists and any 2020 playoff games that were contested were taken into consideration.

All-USCHO First Team

Player's Name Position Class School 2019-20 stats (games) Jordan Kawaguchi F Jr. North Dakota 15-30-45 (33) Jack Dugan F So. Providence 10-42-52 (34) Marc Michaelis F Sr. Minnesota State 20-24-44 (31) Scott Perunovich D Jr. Minnesota Duluth 6-34-40 (34) David Farrance D Jr. Boston University 14-29-43 (34) Dryden McKay G So. Minnesota State 30-4-2, 1.31, .942

All-USCHO Second Team

Player's Name Position Class School 2019-20 stats (games) Jack Drury F So. Harvard 20-19-39 (28) Tyce Thompson F So. Providence 19-25-44 (34) Alex Newhook F Fr. Boston College 19-23-42 (34) Alec Rauhauser D Sr. Bowling Green 11-24-35 (38) Jack Rathbone D So. Harvard 7-24-31 (28) Jeremy Swayman G Jr. Maine 18-11-5, 2.07, .939

All-USCHO Third Team

Player's Name Position Class School 2019-20 stats (games) Nick Abruzzese F Fr. Harvard 14-30-44 (31) John Leonard F Jr. Massachusetts 27-10-37 (33) Griffin Loughran F So. Northern Michigan 23-16-39 (37) Mike Lee D Sr. Sacred Heart 5-28-33 (33) Brinson Pasichnuk D Sr. Arizona State 11-26-37 (36) Matthew Galajda G Jr. Cornell 23-2-4, 1.56, .931

The USCHO Coach of the Year will be announced Wednesday, followed by the USCHO Rookie of the Year on Thursday and the USCHO Player of the Year on Friday.