MIAC chooses Gustavus blueliner Vrieze as women’s hockey Elite 22 award winner for ’19-20

The MIAC has named Gustavus sophomore defenseman Kayla Vrieze the 2019-20 Elite 22 award winner for women’s hockey.

Vrieze played in 27 games this season, accumulating three goals and three assists for six points.

She boasted a plus-12 rating and had one game-winning goal, in the MIAC semifinal playoff win over Saint Mary’s on Feb. 29.

Vrieze is a public accounting major at Gustavus with a 3.98 GPA.

She was a key contributor this season on a team that won both the MIAC regular-season and playoff championships.

The MIAC Elite 22 Award is presented to the individual with the highest GPA on the active roster at the MIAC playoff championship contest.