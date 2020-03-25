MIAC chooses Gustavus blueliner Vrieze as women’s hockey Elite 22 award winner for ’19-20

By
-
Gustavus sophomore Kayla Vrieze recorded six points on three goals and three assists from the blue line this season for the Gusties (photo: Gustavus Athletics).

The MIAC has named Gustavus sophomore defenseman Kayla Vrieze the 2019-20 Elite 22 award winner for women’s hockey.

Vrieze played in 27 games this season, accumulating three goals and three assists for six points.

She boasted a plus-12 rating and had one game-winning goal, in the MIAC semifinal playoff win over Saint Mary’s on Feb. 29.

Vrieze is a public accounting major at Gustavus with a 3.98 GPA.

She was a key contributor this season on a team that won both the MIAC regular-season and playoff championships.

The MIAC Elite 22 Award is presented to the individual with the highest GPA on the active roster at the MIAC playoff championship contest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR