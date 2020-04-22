After three seasons playing at St. Lawrence, Hanson to play for Denver as graduate transfer in ’20-21

By
-
Defenseman Bo Hanson posted 47 points in 102 games for St. Lawrence from 2017 to 2020 (photo: St. Lawrence Athletics).

Bo Hanson played youth hockey in Colorado for the Colorado Rampage and will be returning to the state next season to play as a graduate transfer on the blue line for Denver.

Hanson spent the past three seasons at St. Lawrence and according to his social media, is working to finish his degree early.

Over his three seasons with the Saints, the Boise, Idaho, native recorded 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 102 games.

