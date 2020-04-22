After three seasons playing at St. Lawrence, Hanson to play for Denver as graduate transfer in ’20-21

Bo Hanson played youth hockey in Colorado for the Colorado Rampage and will be returning to the state next season to play as a graduate transfer on the blue line for Denver.

Hanson spent the past three seasons at St. Lawrence and according to his social media, is working to finish his degree early.

Thank you St. Lawrence for everything the past three years. Thank you for giving me a chance to gain a valuable education in the classroom and away from it as well. I met some of my best friends and gained a whole… https://t.co/6G3SgQkXIz — Bo Hanson (@bo_hanson) April 22, 2020

Over his three seasons with the Saints, the Boise, Idaho, native recorded 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 102 games.