Assistant coaches, support staff for 2021 U.S. National Junior Team includes first female in Providence’s Feaster

USA Hockey announced Wednesday that Ted Donato (Harvard), Kris Mayotte (Michigan) and Steve Miller (Ohio State) will serve as assistant coaches and Theresa Feaster (Providence) as video coach for the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The group will assist head coach Nate Leaman (Providence), who was previously announced as Team USA bench boss in March.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have an experienced coaching and support staff in place,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “It’s a group that brings varied experience and perspective along with a winning pedigree.”

Feaster is making her first appearance as a member of the U.S. National Junior Team coaching staff and is the first female to ever serve on the coaching staff of a U.S. National Junior Team. She’s currently the coordinator of men’s hockey operations at Providence.

The remainder of the team staff includes athletic trainers Stan Wong (USA Hockey) and Jason Hodges (USA Hockey NTDP), equipment managers Scott Aldrich (USA Hockey) and Nate LaPoint (Wisconsin), team leader Marc Boxer (USA Hockey), communications Aaron Westendorf (USA Hockey), and digital content Kyle Huson (USA Hockey).

In addition, Ben Smith (USA Hockey), Ryan Martin (Detroit Red Wings) and Keith Tkachuk (St. Louis Blues) will serve as scouts and assist Vanbiesbrouck and the coaching staff in building the final roster for the team.