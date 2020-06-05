Minnesota Duluth’s Perunovich adds to ’19-20 honors, named USA Hockey college player of year

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich has been named USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson College Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The award is presented annually to the top American player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

A three-time AHCA All-American, Perunovich registered six goals and 34 assists for 40 points in 34 games this season, the second-most points by a defenseman in the NCAA. His 34 assists also paced NCAA defensemen.

Despite the season being cut short, the Hibbing, Minn., native’s stellar campaign culminated with being honored as the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award recipient, among several other honors.

Perunovich was selected in the second round (45th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL Draft, and agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the team in March.

As part of receiving the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award, the USA Hockey Foundation contributes $5,000 from the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund to the USA Hockey youth association of the winner’s choice. Perunovich has selected the Hibbing-Chisholm Youth Hockey Association.