After one year at UMass, one year at AIC, Albrecht leaves NCAA for ECHL contract

American International junior forward Austin Albrecht has signed with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder, giving up his senior season with the Yellow Jackets.

Albrecht started at UMass in 2017-18 before transferring to AIC and sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

This past season, he recorded 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 33 games and helped the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Hockey regular-season title.

In 2017-18, he appeared in 28 contests and tallied six goals and five assists before leaving the Minutemen.