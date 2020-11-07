Bowling Green-NTDP exhibition scheduled for Nov. 7 canceled, teams working to reschedule

Bowling Green and USA Hockey announced Saturday morning that the exhibition game between the Falcons and NTDP scheduled for tonight, Nov. 7, has been postponed.

The two teams are working to reschedule.

The exhibition was set to be the first full competition for the Falcons since March 7, who will now begin their 2020-21 slate of games Nov. 13 at home against Adrian. The game will be the first of a 28-game regular-season schedule.

More details regarding the game against Adrian on Nov. 13 will be released in the coming week.

At this time, it has not yet been determined if fans will be able to attend. Updates will be posted as they become available.