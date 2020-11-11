No spectators indefinitely for men’s, women’s hockey games at Wisconsin for 2020-21 season

Wisconsin men’s and women’s hockey home games will be played this season without fans in the stands for an indefinite period of time, the school announced Wednesday.

Similar to the approach Wisconsin Athletics is taking with Camp Randall Stadium, fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW had announced earlier in the fall that there would be no season tickets for basketball or hockey this season and season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.

The Badger men’s hockey team opens its season at Notre Dame this weekend before returning home to host Michigan on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena.

The top-ranked UW women’s hockey team begins its season with two series on the road (at Ohio State on Nov. 27-28 and at Minnesota on Dec. 4-5) before making its home debut against Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 11-12.