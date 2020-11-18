Hockey East postpones Massachusetts-Maine series; UMass to play UConn in home-and-home this weekend instead

Hockey East announced Wednesday that the men’s series between Massachusetts and Maine scheduled for this weekend will be postponed to a later date.

“Hockey East has built a schedule optimized for flexibility during this unique season in 2020-21 for a variety of reasons,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “We are happy to report that the Maine men’s players are healthy and we look forward to their debut next weekend at UConn.”

The women’s series between Holy Cross and Maine will go on as scheduled.

Hockey East also announced the following schedule updates for the 2020-21 season:

Friday, November 20

UConn at Massachusetts – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 21

Massachusetts at UConn – 4 p.m.