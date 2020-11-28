Stasney, Steeves score late as Notre Dame completes weekend road sweep of No. 4 Michigan

Notre Dame completed its weekend sweep of No. 4. Michigan in a very strange game where neither team scored for more than 57 minutes before Spencer Stansny broke a deadlock for the Irish with 2:14 remaining.

Alex Steeves added an empty-netter at 18:29 that became the game-winning goal after Michigan’s Jacob Truscott notched his first-career goal with 44 seconds remaining.

With a penalty also called on the play, Michigan finished the game with a power play but the Notre Dame defense stood tall when necessary.

Michigan allowed a season-high 31 shots on goal while Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel finished the game stopping 22-of-23 shots to earn his second win of the weekend.

The two-game sweep for the Irish brings them solidly back to form after being swept at home by Wisconsin to begin the season.

Michigan State 3, No. 10 Ohio State 2 (OT)

Nico Muller’s goal at 3:36 of 3-on-3 overtime lifted Michigan State to an upset victory over No. 10 Ohio State.

The goal finished off the victory for a Spartans team that outshot the Buckeyes, 45-22.

Ohio State opened the scoring at 7:37 of the second period. But Michigan State twice responded before the end of the middle frame on goals by Charlie Combs and Adam Goodsir.

Over the final two periods and overtime, Michigan State held a 37-14 shot advantage, but it was the Buckeyes who scored the only goal of the third, a Travis Treloar tally with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

No. 2 Boston College 6, No. 7 Massachusetts 3

Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored twice and No. 2 Boston College never trailed as the Eagles earned a 6-3 road victory to complete a two-game sweep of seventh-ranked Massachusetts.

Drew Helleson and Mike Hardman for Boston College and Jake Gaudet for UMass each tallied a goal and an assist.

▶️ Tee it up for Helly, who does the rest pic.twitter.com/XzXWCLMSgZ — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) November 28, 2020

BC’s netminder Spencer Knight was busy, stopping 30 shots, including 16 in the third period.

Though considered non-conference games, these two contests could be used in the Hockey East standings should the league pair between these two teams not be able to be played later in the season due to COVID.

Arizona State 8, No. 14 Wisconsin 5

In four games entering Saturday night’s game against No. 14 Wisconsin, Arizona State had scored a grand total of two goals.

On Saturday, the Sun Devils offense had an overdue explosion scoring eight times, including three goals in each of the final two periods to upset Wisconsin, 8-5, and earn their first win of the season.

Arizona State built a 6-2 lead early in the third before Wisconsin rifled off three goals in 10:35 off the sticks of Jack Gorniak, Owen Lindmark and Linus Weissbach. A penalty called during the fifth Badgers goals gave them a power play with all the momentum.

But Willie Knierim scored shorthanded less than a minute into the power play and added an empty-net tally for the final.

First career points for Eckerle and Murray 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/tAkoosy3S1 — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) November 29, 2020

The pair faceoff again on Sunday at 5:00 ET.

Robert Morris 5, Canisius 4

Randy Hernandez scored with 1:31 remaining in regulation to break a 4-4 tie and give host Robert Morris a 5-4 victory and split of the weekend series with Canisius.

The late goal spoiled a comeback for the Griffs, which trailed 3-1 and 4-3 before Grant Meyer scored the game-tying goal with 7:00 remaining in the third.

Justin Adamo scored twice for the host Colonials while teammate Grant Hebery added a goal and two assists.