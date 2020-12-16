WCHA announces second half of 2020-21 women’s hockey season to start New Year’s Day

The WCHA women’s conference will open the second half of its 2020-21 schedule Jan. 1-5, 2021, the league office announced Wednesday.

The opening weekend of the second half will feature Bemidji State at Ohio State, Jan. 1-2; Wisconsin at Minnesota State, Jan. 2-3; and Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, Jan. 4-5.

“We are excited to kick off 2021 with games on New Year’s Day,” WCHA women’s commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “We continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of competing during a pandemic and remain committed to providing our student-athletes with as complete a schedule as possible.”

The 2021 portion of the season will run for nine weekends and conclude the weekend of Feb. 26-27. All games will be WCHA league games. Start times are to be announced.

Details regarding the 2021 WCHA Final Faceoff will be released at a later date.