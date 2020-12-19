Canisius postpones games against RIT, Niagara due to COVID-19 protocol; Tigers, Purple Eagles to play Dec. 22

Canisius announced Saturday that due to COVID-19 protocols, it has postponed two Atlantic Hockey conference road games that had been scheduled against Rochester Institute of Technology on Sunday, Dec. 20, and Niagara on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Niagara and RIT have moved a conference game originally slated to be played at Niagara’s Dwyer Arena on Feb. 26, 2021 to that same location on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 3:05 p.m.

Canisius has not played since Nov. 26 and has had five games postponed since then. Sunday’s game was to have been the first after a pause for previous COVID-19 protocols.