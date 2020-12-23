Sacred Heart adds forward Hoban from NAHL’s Jr. Hat Tricks for next semester

The NAHL’s Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks announced Tuesday that forward Cody Hoban has committed to Sacred Heart and will join the Pioneers for the second semester.

“When I was offered the opportunity to attend SHU, it felt like the right fit for me,” Hoban said. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of their program next semester.”

This season, Hoban compiled one goals and five assists for six points in six games for Danbury.

Sacred Heart resumes play on Jan. 2, 2021 with a home game against Army West Point.